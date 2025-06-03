AFRICA
2 min read
Kenyan charged with cybercrime for website criticising budget
Rose Njeri, a Kenyan software developer, has been charged with breaching cybercrime laws for creating a website to mobilise opposition to a new finance bill.
Kenyan charged with cybercrime for website criticising budget
Rose Njeri is alleged to have created a website that criticises Kenya's proposed budget for the new financial year. / Others
June 3, 2025

A Kenyan software developer was charged on Tuesday with breaching cybercrime laws for creating a website to mobilise opposition to a new finance bill, a year after its predecessor sparked mass protests.

President William Ruto's government has been cracking down on critics since the protests against tax rises and corruption in June 2024.

Security forces are accused by rights groups of killing at least 60 people during the demonstrations and abducting dozens more in the aftermath.

Software developer Rose Njeri was arrested on Friday after creating a website that outlined concerns about the latest finance bill, which is before parliament this month.

Outrage

Her site also allowed users to easily send complaints about the bill to parliament.

Njeri appeared in a Nairobi court on Tuesday, accused of violating Kenya's Computer Misuse and Cybercrimes Act.

According to the charge sheet, she is accused of creating a "programme that automatically generated and sent mass emails" to the official finance committee, "thereby interfering with the normal functioning of the systems."

Njeri's arrest has triggered widespread outrage in Kenya.

'Worrying trend'

Former Chief Justice David Maraga, who appeared in court to support her, condemned the prolonged detention as a "worrying trend" meant to "abuse the court process."

"Arresting her on Friday knowing that Monday was a public holiday was just meant to torture her," Maraga said.

Kenya's latest finance bill was published in late April and is currently open to public consultation.

Last year's protests were largely organised online, with activists using social media platforms to educate the public on how the proposed tax hikes would affect them.

Njeri was released on bail and is set to appear in court on June 20, according to local media.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Israeli state-funded ads on Danish media platforms stir controversy
New Russia-Ukraine peace talks expected as both sides recognise need for dialogue — Turkish FM
Eleven children killed in Nigeria pit collapse
Trial to start over 'racist' banner targeting Malian-born singer Nakamura
Elon Musk condemns Trump's bill on tax, spending
Libya's PM to unveil initiative aimed at ending political deadlock
Mali suspends artisanal gold mining during rainy season to 'protect citizens' from landslides
South African court dismisses opposition party's fuel levy challenge
Senegal aims to raise tax collection to cut reliance on external funding
Zimbabwe issues permits for cull of at least 50 elephants
Nigeria's defence chief proposes 'complete fencing' of the country's borders to contain insecurity
South Africa's ex-President Zuma loses court bid to have corruption charges dropped
Top Turkish, US diplomats discuss Ukraine peace talks
Four million people flee Sudan since start of war in 2023: UN
Tanzania faces call to investigate activists' torture claims
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us