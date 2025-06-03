A Kenyan software developer was charged on Tuesday with breaching cybercrime laws for creating a website to mobilise opposition to a new finance bill, a year after its predecessor sparked mass protests.

President William Ruto's government has been cracking down on critics since the protests against tax rises and corruption in June 2024.

Security forces are accused by rights groups of killing at least 60 people during the demonstrations and abducting dozens more in the aftermath.

Software developer Rose Njeri was arrested on Friday after creating a website that outlined concerns about the latest finance bill, which is before parliament this month.

Outrage

Her site also allowed users to easily send complaints about the bill to parliament.

Njeri appeared in a Nairobi court on Tuesday, accused of violating Kenya's Computer Misuse and Cybercrimes Act.

According to the charge sheet, she is accused of creating a "programme that automatically generated and sent mass emails" to the official finance committee, "thereby interfering with the normal functioning of the systems."

Njeri's arrest has triggered widespread outrage in Kenya.

'Worrying trend'

Former Chief Justice David Maraga, who appeared in court to support her, condemned the prolonged detention as a "worrying trend" meant to "abuse the court process."

"Arresting her on Friday knowing that Monday was a public holiday was just meant to torture her," Maraga said.

Kenya's latest finance bill was published in late April and is currently open to public consultation.

Last year's protests were largely organised online, with activists using social media platforms to educate the public on how the proposed tax hikes would affect them.

Njeri was released on bail and is set to appear in court on June 20, according to local media.