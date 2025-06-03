South Africa's former President Jacob Zuma has lost his bid to have corruption charges dismissed in a Pietermaritzburg High Court.

Zuma and the French arms company Thales face corruption, money laundering and racketeering charges related to a 1999 multibillion South African rand arms deal.

Zuma joined Thales' bid to have all charges dropped, with the company claiming that because two witnesses had died, those accused could not be cross-examined or the trial would be unfair.

But Judge Nkosinathi Chili said the court did not have the authority to withdraw the charges and dismissed Zuma's argument that the absence of the two deceased witnesses would violate his right to a fair trial.

'No justification'

"There is no justification for the court to grant the order sought by Mr. Zuma. The application by both Thales and Mr. Zuma are dismissed," Chili said as he delivered the ruling that was broadcast by the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC).