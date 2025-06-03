Uganda's army said it is on "heightened alert” after neutralising two "armed terrorists" in the capital Kampala following reports of a bomb explosion ahead of the country's annual Martyr's Day celebrations on Tuesday.

Local media had on Tuesday morning reported an explosion near a Roman Catholic shrine in Uganda's capital ahead of celebrations for the Martyrs Day public holiday.

The blast killed at least two people, the Daily Monitor newspaper reported. NBS Television said the explosion was caused by a suspected bomb near the Munyonyo Martyrs' Shrine in the south of the city.

The authorities did not immediately confirm reports by NBS Television and other local media of an explosion near the Munyonyo Martyrs Shrine.

‘Terrorists neutralised’

But army spokesman Chris Magezi posted on X that a "counter-terrorism unit this morning intercepted and neutralised two armed terrorists in Munyonyo, an upscale city suburb".

"The security services are on heightened alert to ensure the Martyrs Day celebrations proceed without disruption," Magezi added.

NTV Uganda said that authorities had restricted public access to the area around the shrine after the explosion.

Uganda marks Martyrs Day each June 3 to remember the killing of 45 Christian converts in the 1880s on the orders of Mwanga II, king of Buganda, which later became part of Uganda.

The event draws huge numbers of pilgrims from across east Africa and beyond.

Uganda, ruled by President Yoweri Museveni for almost 40 years, has faced persistent threats and attacks over the years from an array of actors, including some linked to Daesh terrorists.