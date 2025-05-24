The irrepressible Indiana Pacers opened up a 2-0 lead over the New York Knicks in the Eastern Conference finals with a 114-109 win at Madison Square Garden on Friday.

The series now moves to Indianapolis with the Pacers in control after Pascal Siakam led them with a playoff career-high 39 points.

Cameroonian Siakam was well-supported though with all the Indiana starters making double figures.

Myles Turner put up 16 points while Tyrese Haliburton had 14 points, 11 assists and eight rebounds. Aaron Nesmith and Andrew Nembhard had 12 points each and T.J. McConnell added 10 from the bench.

Different game

It was a different game to the high-scoring Game One where Indiana looked dead and buried before an astonishing comeback from 14 points down late in the game, forcing overtime before triumphing.

The Knicks showed some resilience fighting back in the fourth quarter from ten points down to make it a one point game before the Pacers closed out the contest.

The Pacers have now won six straight playoff road games since their defeat at Milwaukee in the first round.

The score was tied at 81 entering the fourth quarter before the Pacers surged ahead with a 29-19 run, leading 110-100.

The Knicks countered with a 9-0 burst, closing to within one point with 15 seconds left.

Aaron Nesmith made two free throws after being fouled on the inbound, and Jalen Brunson missed a game-tying three.

Myles Turner secured the rebound and sank two free throws to seal the victory. Turner was crucial down the stretch with 13 points on 4-of-6 shooting in the fourth.

Siakam on fire

Siakam had been relatively subdued with 17 points in Game One but he was on fire from the outset.

"I just came out aggressive at the end of the day, we're a team, you know, it doesn't matter who scores, that's what I love so much about this team," said Siakam.

"I got to go in early, the guys did a good job finding me, and again, another night is going to be somebody else, you know, that's what makes us special," he said.

Pacers coach Rick Carlisle hailed Siakam's performance.

"It was a quiet 39 points. It really was. He's a veteran who's been in these situations multiple times. He understands the importance of patience and being disciplined and understanding the NBA playoffs are a process," he said.

"You have to keep working the process, whatever your process is within the team. He never forces it, and when we get in a bind late clock, he can get a shot up in the rim. A lot of times it goes in. He's been great all year.

Turn series around

"It's hard to score that number of points in a game like this where you always have a physical matchup defensively," added Carlisle.

Jalen Brunson led the Knicks with 36 points. Karl-Anthony Towns and Mikal Bridges scored 20 each.

Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said his team, playing in their first conference finals in 25 years, had no choice but to regroup and try to turn the series around in Indiana.

"Just didn't find a way to win in the end. We've just got to get ready for the next one. You've got to be ready for the next challenge. We've got to study the film, make our corrections, get ready to play again," he said.

The Western Conference Finals resume on Saturday when the Minnesota Timberwolves host the Oklahoma City Thunder trailing 2-0.