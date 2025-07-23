AFRICA
2 min read
Botswana seeks more control of diamond mining giant De Beers
Botswana is seeking to take a controlling stake in De Beers as Anglo American prepares to divest from the diamond giant.
Botswana seeks more control of diamond mining giant De Beers
Since coming to power in 2024, Botswana's President Duma Boko has been keen on the state getting more control of diamond sector. / Photo: AFP
July 23, 2025

Botswana is seeking to take a controlling stake in De Beers as Anglo American prepares to divest from the diamond giant, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday, citing the country's mining minister.

Mining Minister Bogolo Kenewendo told the Financial Times that President Duma Boko "remains resolute in his quest to increase Botswana's stake in De Beers to ensure Botswana's full control over this strategic national asset and the entire value chain including marketing."

Kenewendo added that any sale of De Beers "without our support will be difficult to achieve," the report said.

Botswana currently owns 15% of De Beers, which supplies about 70% of the company's annual rough diamond production.

Sweeping restructuring

The announcement follows Anglo American's decision to divest De Beers as part of a sweeping restructuring, after fending off a takeover bid from BHP Group earlier this year.

Reuters reported in June that De Beers has attracted interest from at least six consortia, including groups backed by commodities billionaire Anil Agarwal, Indian diamond firms and Qatari investment funds.

Anglo American continues to engage with the government of Botswana on a regular basis and at all appropriate stages of its process to either sell or list and demerge its 85% shareholding in De Beers, a company spokesperson said in an emailed statement to Reuters.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Botswana seeks more control of diamond mining giant De Beers
Angola to add 60,000 barrels per day in its daily oil production
Nigeria's Dangote refinery expected to undertake 40-day maintenance at petrol plant
Nigeria's Senate approves Tinubu's $21b external borrowing plan
Germany clears final hurdle for Eurofighter jet deal with Türkiye
Turkish defence firm Havelsan develops secure closed-loop AI system for corporate use
At least 1.3 million at risk in Nigeria as WFP suspends food aid
Tunisian President Saied shows disturbing images of starving Gaza children to Trump's envoy
Türkiye moves closer to buying Eurofighter jets as agreement signed with Britain
Türkiye, Vietnam sign defence cooperation deal
Weaponised starvation is key to Israel’s ethnic cleansing and genocidal atrocities in Gaza
By Dr Dan Steinbock
Gambia declares Mpox outbreak after detecting first case
Israel vows to stop Iran from rebuilding nuclear programme, threatens possible renewed conflict
Egypt's current account deficit narrows to $13.2b in nine months
Nigeria's central bank pledges to keep policy tight
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us