Rayners gives Mamelodi Sundowns dream start at Club World Cup
South African giants Mamelodi Sundowns sit atop the Group F standings with three points.
Iqraam Rayners celebrates scoring their first goal with Marcelo Allende during a group stage match of the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup. / Reuters
June 18, 2025

Iqraam Rayners scored from point-blank range in the 36th minute to give Mamelodi Sundowns a 1-0 win over Ulsan HD after an hour-long weather delay in the group stage of the Club World Cup on Tuesday night.

Four African football powerhouses, Al Ahly (Egypt), Espérance de Tunis (Tunisia), Wydad AC (Morocco) and Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa), are representing the continent in the tournament.

Mamelodi was aggressive on offense in front of a crowd of fewer than 1,000 fans at the 25,500-person capacity Inter&Co stadium, but the South Korean club had the first real scoring chance of the game on a counterattack when Erick Farias missed the one-time shot just over the crossbar.

The relentless possession control from the South African team became too much for Ulsan and Rayners converted on a soft touch into the bottom-right corner.

Nearly equalised

Ulsan nearly scored the equaliser in the 80th minute as winger Matías Lacava took a dangerous shot directly in front of the Mamelodi goal, but goalkeeper Ronwen Williams stifled the chance.

With the win, Mamelodi sits atop the Group F standings with three points. Ulsan is now last in the group with zero points. Mamelodi and Ulsan continue their group stage campaigns June 21 with matches against Borussia Dortmund and Fluminense respectively.

SOURCE:Reuters
