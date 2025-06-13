The stage is set for a historic FIFA Club World Cup 2025, with four African powerhouses ready to make their mark on the expanded 32-team tournament kicking off this weekend in the United States.

Al Ahly (Egypt), Espérance de Tunis (Tunisia), Wydad AC (Morocco), and Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa) represent the continent, each bringing a unique blend of history, tactical prowess, and ambition to the global stage.

Al Ahly (Egypt): Continental Kings

Qualification: Winners of the 2020-21, 2022-23 and 2023-24 CAF Champions League.

Al Ahly is Africa's most decorated club and a familiar face at the Club World Cup, having represented the continent more times than any other team.

They have secured the bronze medal four times in their seven previous appearances. Their coach, José Riveiro, has set a clear objective: to progress beyond the group stage.

Al Ahly faces a formidable task in Group A. Their opening match against Inter Miami, featuring Lionel Messi on Sunday, June 15, is already garnering significant attention.

Al Ahly's strength lies in their midfield control and swift transitions, driven by players like Emam Ashour, Percy Tau, and Hussein El Shahat.

Wydad AC (Morocco)

Qualification: Winners of the 2021-22 CAF Champions League.

This marks Wydad's third appearance at the Club World Cup.

Wydad AC finds themselves in what is arguably the toughest group, Group G, alongside European giants Manchester City (England), Juventus (Italy), and Al-Ain (UAE).

Under coach Rhulani Mokwena, Wydad has transitioned to a 4-2-3-1 formation, emphasising a direct style of play and relying on a strong spine of players like goalkeeper Mehdi Benabid, captain Jamal Harkass, and dynamic wingers Cassius Mailula and Mohamed Rayhi.

Their path to the knockouts is narrow, but their tactical flexibility and mental resilience could yield surprising results.

Espérance de Tunis (Tunisia)

FIFA CWC Pedigree: This is Espérance's fourth appearance in the tournament. They enter the tournament on the back of a historic domestic treble, winning the Tunisian League, Cup, and Super Cup.

Espérance de Tunis is drawn in Group D, facing Flamengo (Brazil) in their first match on June 17, Los Angeles FC (USA), and Chelsea (England).

Coach Maher Kanzari has instilled a structured and pragmatic 4-3-3 system, focusing on intelligent possession play and explosive transitions. Key players include Youcef Belaili, Yan Sasse, and Houssem Tika.

Despite facing formidable opposition, their recent domestic success and tactical discipline could make them a "silent threat" in the tournament.

Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa)

This is Mamelodi Sundowns' second Club World Cup appearance, having made their debut in 2016.

Mamelodi Sundowns, known for their fluid, expressive, and possession-based style, are in Group F with Ulsan Hyundai (South Korea), Borussia Dortmund (Germany), and Fluminense (Brazil).

Their strong technical and positional awareness, built around players like Lucas Ribeiro and Teboho Mokoena, will be tested against diverse playing styles. Their opening match against Ulsan on Wednesday, June 18, is crucial for their knockout stage aspirations.

Analysts agree the expanded FIFA Club World Cup offers an unprecedented opportunity for the African clubs to showcase their talent and compete against the world's elite.