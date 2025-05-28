TÜRKİYE
Turkish president visits Azerbaijan to mark Independence Day
President Erdogan is set to attend the Türkiye-Azerbaijan-Pakistan trilateral summit, and inaugurate Lachin International Airport
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has travelled to the Azerbaijani city of Lachin to attend events marking Azerbaijan’s Independence Day.

Erdogan is expected to meet Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on Wednesday to discuss bilateral relations and exchange views on regional and global developments.

He is also scheduled to take part in the second Türkiye-Azerbaijan-Pakistan trilateral summit, which will also be attended by Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The visit also includes the inauguration ceremony of the Lachin International Airport and participation in cultural celebrations for Independence Day.

Erdogan is accompanied by a high-level delegation, including several ministers, senior presidential advisers and ruling party officials.

