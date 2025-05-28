AFRICA
Celebrated Kenyan author Ngugi wa Thiong'o dies at 87
Celebrated Kenyan author Ngugi wa Thiong'o has died at the age of 87, his family said on Wednesday.
Celebrated Kenyan author Ngugi wa Thiong'o dies at 87
Ngugi wa Thiong'o, who battled kidney problems, has died at the age of 87. / TRT Afrika English
May 28, 2025

Celebrated Kenyan author Ngugi wa Thiong'o is dead.

The author's daughter Wanjiku wa Ngugi said in a statement on Facebook on Wednesday that her father "lived a full life, fought a good fight."

Wanjiku confirmed that Ngugi wa Thiong'o died on Wednesday morning, urging his fans worldwide to "celebrate his life and his work."

Wanjiku, who did not disclose Ngugi's cause of death or place of death, said the family spokesperson, Nducu wa Ngugi, "will announce details of his celebration of life soon."

Battled kidney problems

Ngugi wa Thiong'o has died at the age of 87.

In recent years, the literary giant struggled with kidney problems.

Since the 1970s, Ngugi mostly lived overseas, emigrating to England and eventually settling in California, the United States.

In the US, he was a Distinguished Professor of English and Comparative Literature at the University of California, Irvine.

Nominated for Nobel Prize several times

Ngugi published several literary works over the past decade, including the novel "The Perfect Nine" and the prison memoir "Wrestling with the Devil."

He was nominated several times for Nobel Prize in Literature, but fell short of winning.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
