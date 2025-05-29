Palestinians are marking the 600th day of Israel's genocide in Gaza. During this period, the Israeli military committed unprecedented crimes against the besieged population.

Israel has killed 65,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, including some 11,000 Palestinians who are feared buried under the rubble of their annihilated homes.

Israeli forces killed a record number of infants, medics, journalists and athletes.

But the Israeli crimes didn't stop at the deaths of Palestinians only.

In scenes reminiscent of Nazi Germany, Israeli troops damaged neighbourhoods, exhumed mass graves, desecrated cemeteries, bombed shops and businesses, destroyed hospitals and morgues, drove tanks and bulldozers over corpses, tortured jailed Palestinians, subjected detainees to mock executions, and also committed sexual assault against Palestinians.

Over the course of the genocide, Tel Aviv has reduced most of Gaza to ruins and practically displaced all of its population. Israel now plans to ethnically cleanse Palestinians of Gaza, with no right to return.

These images depict events during 600 days of genocide in Gaza.

Palestinians have documented some 65,000 deaths in Gaza, including 11,000 presumed under rubble. Studies suggest the actual toll may be around 200,000.

Israel's genocide has resulted in the killings of some 18,000 children. Tens of thousands of children are wounded or rendered limbless.

Israel's genocide includes starving Palestinians in the blockaded enclave. According to some estimates, more than 25,000 children were hospitalised for malnutrition.

Palestinian prisoners were subjected to torture by Israeli troops, including beatings, mock executions and sexual assault. Some 11,000 Palestinians still remain in Israeli jails.

Despite overwhelming military force and US weapons, Israel has failed to eliminate armed resistance in Gaza. Many experts say the Israeli military has not achieved its goals.

For 600 days, Israeli forces have controlled aid flow into Gaza, thus controlling the daily calorie intake for Palestinians during the genocide.

Israel has transformed entire neighbourhoods in several cities into rubble-strewn wastelands, with 70 percent of the structures reportedly damaged or destroyed, including over 245,000 homes.

More than 28,000 women and girls are estimated to have been killed by Israel in Gaza since October 2023.

During the carnage, Israeli forces looted Palestinian homes and mocked displaced Palestinians by wearing their undergarments and stealing children's toys. Videos of such acts were live-streamed by soldiers.

Israel has killed more than 220 Palestinian journalists in Gaza during the last 600 days, marking the deadliest period for journalists in the 21st century.

Mass graves with hundreds of bodies were found in Gaza during the genocide. Some victims were naked, others had bound hands, suggesting deaths in Israeli custody.

US has spent more than $22 billion supporting Israel's carnage in Gaza and elsewhere. Israel has its own arms industry, but it relies heavily on US jets, bombs and other weapons.

Israel destroyed 79 percent of mosques and three churches in Gaza. Additionally, 32 of 60 cemeteries were targeted, with 14 completely and 18 partially damaged.

Israel's genocide has created an army of limbless Palestinians in Gaza. UN estimates that between 3,000 and 4,000 children have had one or more limbs amputated.