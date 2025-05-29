WORLD
2 min read
Elon Musk ends role in Trump's administration
In a post on his social media platform X, Musk thanked President Trump ''for the chance to serve.''
Elon Musk ends role in Trump's administration
Musk has helped Trump to downsize the US government. / AP
May 29, 2025

Elon Musk has announced the end of his role as a special government employee in President Donald Trump's administration, marking the conclusion of his involvement with the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

Musk, who was appointed to lead efforts aimed at reducing federal bureaucracy and spending, expressed gratitude to President Trump for the opportunity to serve.

In a post on his social media platform X, Musk wrote: "Grateful to President Trump for the chance to serve. It’s been a challenging but enlightening experience."

Shortly after his tweet, a White House official confirmed his departure and said his offboarding “will begin tonight.”

Musk's departure follows his public criticism of President Trump's "big beautiful bill," a legislative package that includes tax cuts and immigration enforcement but significantly increases the federal deficit.

Focusing on own companies

Musk described the bill as counterproductive to DOGE's mission and expressed disappointment.

During his tenure, Musk led aggressive cost-cutting measures through DOGE, which included mass layoffs and the termination of federal contracts. These actions have sparked major backlash, protests — particularly aimed at Tesla — dozens of lawsuits, and concerns over attempts to access private government data .

A federal judge recently allowed a lawsuit filed by 14 US states against Musk and DOGE to proceed. The lawsuit accuses Musk and DOGE of unconstitutional actions, including unauthorised access to government data systems, cancellation of federal contracts, and the dismissal of federal employees .

Musk plans to refocus on his companies, Tesla and SpaceX, and scale back political contributions. Despite initial optimism, Musk admitted frustration with bureaucratic resistance in Washington.

The White House plans to implement some DOGE-recommended cuts via rescissions. The Congressional Budget Office estimates the bill will increase deficits by $3.8 trillion over a decade, while watchdogs remain skeptical of claims it will be deficit-neutral .

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
Explore
Ghana's cedi to strengthen further next week
Ghana's cedi to strengthen further next week
Afreximbank tells investors Ghana 'up to date' on loans
Afreximbank tells investors Ghana 'up to date' on loans
Türkiye offers to host Russia-Ukraine peace talks
Türkiye offers to host Russia-Ukraine peace talks
At least 10,000 killed in two years in north, central Nigeria: Amnesty
At least 10,000 killed in two years in north, central Nigeria: Amnesty
DRC's ex-President Kabila 'relaxed' as he makes Goma appearance
DRC's ex-President Kabila 'relaxed' as he makes Goma appearance
Mauritanian elected new president of African Development Bank
Mauritanian elected new president of African Development Bank
Türkiye, Syria, Jordan begin joint anti-terror mission
Türkiye, Syria, Jordan begin joint anti-terror mission
Sarajevo’s ‘people’s tribunal’ condemns Israeli actions, highlights genocide and global complicity
Sarajevo’s ‘people’s tribunal’ condemns Israeli actions, highlights genocide and global complicity
Nigeria's Tinubu declares economic stability despite soaring prices
Nigeria's Tinubu declares economic stability despite soaring prices
In pictures: 600 days of Israel's genocide in Gaza
In pictures: 600 days of Israel's genocide in Gaza
The Conquest of Istanbul and the shining legacy of Sultan Mehmed II
The Conquest of Istanbul and the shining legacy of Sultan Mehmed II
Istanbul becoming ‘main platform’ for Moscow-Kiev negotiations: Top Russian official
Istanbul becoming ‘main platform’ for Moscow-Kiev negotiations: Top Russian official
South African woman sentenced to life in jail for selling daughter
South African woman sentenced to life in jail for selling daughter
Cholera outbreak in Sudan's capital kills 70 in two days
Cholera outbreak in Sudan's capital kills 70 in two days
Nigerian TikTok personality jailed for 'spraying' cash at party
Nigerian TikTok personality jailed for 'spraying' cash at party
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us