TÜRKİYE
2 min read
Türkiye's Ethnosport Festival honours children killed by Israel in Gaza
The 7th Ethnosport Culture Festival highlights the tragic loss of thousands of Palestinian children killed in Gaza by Israeli forces.
Türkiye's Ethnosport Festival honours children killed by Israel in Gaza
Running through May 25, the festival features a “Solidarity Tent” dedicated to amplifying the voices of children in Gaza. / AA
May 23, 2025

At Türkiye’s 7th Ethnosport Culture Festival, traditional games and cultural heritage take centre stage, but so does remembrance.

This year, the festival is drawing attention to the thousands of Palestinian children who were killed by Israel in Gaza, ensuring they are not forgotten amid the celebrations.

Running through May 25, the festival features a “Solidarity Tent” dedicated to amplifying the voices of children in Gaza.

The tent is filled with symbolic displays: toys representing children who will never have the chance to play again, banners calling for support for Palestine, and oil paintings inspired by Gaza, offered for sale to raise funds.

A watermelon-shaped map of Palestine marks the area, while a blood-stained journalist's vest serves as a chilling reminder of media workers killed in the conflict.

Visitors are also given boycott guides aimed at raising awareness and promoting action against Israel.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency, Tulay Gokcimen, one of the coordinators of the festival, described the impact of a simulation inside the tent replicating the sounds of explosions and screams.

“We tell visitors, ‘People in Gaza hear this 24/7—you couldn’t endure it for even one minute,’” she said.

Gokcimen emphasised the message behind the toy display: “If Israel hadn’t committed genocide, those children could have played with these toys. They could have walked this festival, just like you.”

Through its cultural platform, the Ethnosport Festival merges tradition with conscience, making space for solidarity alongside celebration.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Ghana closes embassy in Washington over alleged corruption
Ghana closes embassy in Washington over alleged corruption
Türkiye named among world’s top eco-friendly travel destinations
Türkiye named among world’s top eco-friendly travel destinations
More than 700 killed in Nigeria IPOB sit-at-home protest – research
More than 700 killed in Nigeria IPOB sit-at-home protest – research
AfDB election 2025: Meet the five candidates vying for Africa's top banking job
AfDB election 2025: Meet the five candidates vying for Africa's top banking job
Nigeria to open major lithium processing plants
Nigeria to open major lithium processing plants
Ethiopia confirms first mpox cases in infant and mother
Ethiopia confirms first mpox cases in infant and mother
Erdogan hosts Pakistani PM Sharif in Istanbul, vows deeper bilateral ties
Erdogan hosts Pakistani PM Sharif in Istanbul, vows deeper bilateral ties
Salah equals Thierry Henry record with fourth Premier League Golden Boot
Salah equals Thierry Henry record with fourth Premier League Golden Boot
Uganda suspends military cooperation with Germany
Uganda suspends military cooperation with Germany
Zambia's president renews calls for Pan-African unity
Zambia's president renews calls for Pan-African unity
South Africa's Malema vows to keep chanting song called out by Trump
South Africa's Malema vows to keep chanting song called out by Trump
How Türkiye is preparing Africa's next generation of changemakers
How Türkiye is preparing Africa's next generation of changemakers
By Beyza Seren
Leak halts production at major Libyan oilfield
Leak halts production at major Libyan oilfield
DRC eyes US minerals deal 'by end of June'
DRC eyes US minerals deal 'by end of June'
Sudan's cholera crisis worsens as more cases confirmed
Sudan's cholera crisis worsens as more cases confirmed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us