AFRICA
2 min read
Ugandan UN judge jailed for forcing woman to work as slave
Lydia Mugambe, 50, was sentenced to six years for charges under Britain's Modern Slavery Act after denying during trial of forcing the woman to do household chores.
Ugandan UN judge jailed for forcing woman to work as slave
Lydia Mugambe was appointed as a UN judge on May 26, 2023. Photo / UN / Others
May 2, 2025

A Ugandan and United Nations judge was jailed in Britain for over six years on Friday for forcing a young woman to work without pay while the judge studied at the University of Oxford.

Lydia Mugambe, 50, was sentenced to six years and four months in prison for four offences, including two charges under Britain's Modern Slavery Act, after a trial at Oxford Crown Court.

Mugambe was studying for a doctorate in law at the University of Oxford when the offenses occurred.

She was found guilty in March of conspiring to break UK immigration law, facilitating travel with a view to exploitation, forcing someone to work, and conspiracy to intimidate a witness.

Work as maid

The court found that Mugambe, who is also a High Court judge in Uganda, forced the victim, who cannot be named for legal reasons, to work as her maid and to provide childcare for free.

Africa has highest number of child labour victims: report - TRT Afrika

Africa is home to at least 72 million children engaged in forced labour, making the continent lead in terms of child exploitation in the world.

🔗

The prosecutor told court that Mugambe had "exploited and abused (her victim), taking advantage of her lack of understanding of her rights to properly paid employment and deceiving her as to the purpose of her coming to the UK."

Mugambe denied forcing the woman to do household chores, adding she had "always" treated her with love.

The victim told the court she had felt "lonely" and "stuck".

Mugambe was appointed to the UN's judicial roster on May 26, 2023.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
Explore
Ethiopia bans Tigrayan opposition party TPLF
Ethiopia bans Tigrayan opposition party TPLF
Zimbabwean protesters granted bail after six weeks in custody
Zimbabwean protesters granted bail after six weeks in custody
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
African countries with most IMF debt
African countries with most IMF debt
Mali bans French television channel TV5 Monde over protest coverage
Mali bans French television channel TV5 Monde over protest coverage
South African rare blue diamond fetches $21.5m at auction
South African rare blue diamond fetches $21.5m at auction
The end of the PKK: What led to the terror group's dissolution after decades of bloodshed
The end of the PKK: What led to the terror group's dissolution after decades of bloodshed
By Tuncay Şahin
France announces retaliatory expulsion of Algerian diplomats
France announces retaliatory expulsion of Algerian diplomats
Erdogan, Trump, Mohammed bin Salman and Alsharaa begin online meet
Erdogan, Trump, Mohammed bin Salman and Alsharaa begin online meet
World's 'poorest president', Jose Mujica, dies
World's 'poorest president', Jose Mujica, dies
Türkiye plays the peacemaker as Putin, Zelenskyy seek truce in Istanbul
Türkiye plays the peacemaker as Putin, Zelenskyy seek truce in Istanbul
US church refuses to resettle white South Africans granted refugee status
US church refuses to resettle white South Africans granted refugee status
UN 'deeply alarmed' by Libya's escalating violence
UN 'deeply alarmed' by Libya's escalating violence
Trump blasts Western war hawks and 'interventionists', cites Saudi Arabia as Middle East model
Trump blasts Western war hawks and 'interventionists', cites Saudi Arabia as Middle East model
Pakistani premier praises Turkish President Erdogan's role in promoting peace in South Asia
Pakistani premier praises Turkish President Erdogan's role in promoting peace in South Asia
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us