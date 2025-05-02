A Ugandan and United Nations judge was jailed in Britain for over six years on Friday for forcing a young woman to work without pay while the judge studied at the University of Oxford.

Lydia Mugambe, 50, was sentenced to six years and four months in prison for four offences, including two charges under Britain's Modern Slavery Act, after a trial at Oxford Crown Court.

Mugambe was studying for a doctorate in law at the University of Oxford when the offenses occurred.

She was found guilty in March of conspiring to break UK immigration law, facilitating travel with a view to exploitation, forcing someone to work, and conspiracy to intimidate a witness.

Work as maid

The court found that Mugambe, who is also a High Court judge in Uganda, forced the victim, who cannot be named for legal reasons, to work as her maid and to provide childcare for free.

The prosecutor told court that Mugambe had "exploited and abused (her victim), taking advantage of her lack of understanding of her rights to properly paid employment and deceiving her as to the purpose of her coming to the UK."

Mugambe denied forcing the woman to do household chores, adding she had "always" treated her with love.

The victim told the court she had felt "lonely" and "stuck".

Mugambe was appointed to the UN's judicial roster on May 26, 2023.