AFRICA
2 min read
UN judge convicted of 'enslaving' Ugandan woman
A United Nations judge has been convicted of enslaving a Ugandan woman, when the judge was pursuing her PhD at Oxford University.
UN judge convicted of 'enslaving' Ugandan woman
A UN judge will be sentenced after being convicted of enslaving a Ugandan woman. / Photo: AFP
March 13, 2025

A Ugandan and United Nations judge was convicted in Britain on Thursday of forcing a young woman to work as a slave while she studied for a PhD at Oxford University.

Lydia Mugambe was appointed in 2023 to be a judge of the UN International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals, which performs functions of previous tribunals relating to war crimes committed in Rwanda and the former Yugoslavia.

Prosecutors said Mugambe, 49, used her status in the "most egregious way" by tricking a young Ugandan woman to come to Britain in 2022 to work as a maid without payment.

"Ms Mugambe used her knowledge and power to deceive (the woman) into coming to the UK, taking advantage of her naivety to deceive and induce her into working for her for nothing," prosecutor Caroline Haughey told jurors at Oxford Crown Court.

Travel with view to exploitation

Mugambe was charged under the UK's modern slavery act with conspiring with John Leonard Mugerwa, who was then-Uganda's deputy high commissioner, to facilitate the commission of a breach of immigration law.

Prosecutors said Mugambe and Mugerwa, who was not on trial, provided false information that the woman would work at the High Commission in order to bring her into the country.

Mugambe was also charged with facilitating travel with a view to exploitation, forcing someone to work and conspiracy to intimidate a witness, to which she pleaded not guilty.

Mugambe, who told the court she had never exploited the woman, was convicted of all four counts on Thursday. She will be sentenced at a later date.

Uganda's High Commission in London and the International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Ethiopia bans Tigrayan opposition party TPLF
Ethiopia bans Tigrayan opposition party TPLF
Zimbabwean protesters granted bail after six weeks in custody
Zimbabwean protesters granted bail after six weeks in custody
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
African countries with most IMF debt
African countries with most IMF debt
Mali bans French television channel TV5 Monde over protest coverage
Mali bans French television channel TV5 Monde over protest coverage
South African rare blue diamond fetches $21.5m at auction
South African rare blue diamond fetches $21.5m at auction
The end of the PKK: What led to the terror group's dissolution after decades of bloodshed
The end of the PKK: What led to the terror group's dissolution after decades of bloodshed
By Tuncay Şahin
France announces retaliatory expulsion of Algerian diplomats
France announces retaliatory expulsion of Algerian diplomats
Erdogan, Trump, Mohammed bin Salman and Alsharaa begin online meet
Erdogan, Trump, Mohammed bin Salman and Alsharaa begin online meet
World's 'poorest president', Jose Mujica, dies
World's 'poorest president', Jose Mujica, dies
Türkiye plays the peacemaker as Putin, Zelenskyy seek truce in Istanbul
Türkiye plays the peacemaker as Putin, Zelenskyy seek truce in Istanbul
US church refuses to resettle white South Africans granted refugee status
US church refuses to resettle white South Africans granted refugee status
UN 'deeply alarmed' by Libya's escalating violence
UN 'deeply alarmed' by Libya's escalating violence
Trump blasts Western war hawks and 'interventionists', cites Saudi Arabia as Middle East model
Trump blasts Western war hawks and 'interventionists', cites Saudi Arabia as Middle East model
Pakistani premier praises Turkish President Erdogan's role in promoting peace in South Asia
Pakistani premier praises Turkish President Erdogan's role in promoting peace in South Asia
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us