AFRICA
2 min read
Trump plans to visit Africa amid shaky relations
President Donald Trump's remarks on a possible visit to the continent comes amid reports of plans by his administration to step back from its involvement in the continent.
Trump plans to visit Africa amid shaky relations
US President Donald Trump holds a rally to celebrate his first 100 days in office. / Reuters
April 30, 2025

President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he would likely make his first official trip to Africa before his term ends, amid reports of plans by his administration to step back from its involvement in the continent.

Speaking to reporters outside the White House, Trump was asked whether he planned to make a visit to the continent, to which he replied: “Sure. I would do that. I would that, absolutely”.

He made the remarks ahead of his departure to a rally in Michigan commemorate his first 100 days in office.

It comes amid reports of the Trump administration's plan to reduce development and diplomatic operations in Africa.

Close embassies

The plan includes closing embassies in Eritrea, Gambia, South Sudan, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Lesotho, and the Central African Republic, along with consulates in Cameroon and South Africa.

Trump's recent trade tariffs signalled the end of the AGOA (African Growth and Opportunity Act) trade deal that was supposed to help African economies develop through preferential access to US markets, according to experts.

In January, Washington froze USAID foreign aid for 90 days.

The cuts have severely impeded health, education, and development initiatives in Sub-Saharan Africa, such as HIV/AIDS treatment, malaria prevention, maternal health care, and agricultural assistance.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
Explore
Ethiopia bans Tigrayan opposition party TPLF
Ethiopia bans Tigrayan opposition party TPLF
Zimbabwean protesters granted bail after six weeks in custody
Zimbabwean protesters granted bail after six weeks in custody
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
African countries with most IMF debt
African countries with most IMF debt
Mali bans French television channel TV5 Monde over protest coverage
Mali bans French television channel TV5 Monde over protest coverage
South African rare blue diamond fetches $21.5m at auction
South African rare blue diamond fetches $21.5m at auction
The end of the PKK: What led to the terror group's dissolution after decades of bloodshed
The end of the PKK: What led to the terror group's dissolution after decades of bloodshed
By Tuncay Şahin
France announces retaliatory expulsion of Algerian diplomats
France announces retaliatory expulsion of Algerian diplomats
Erdogan, Trump, Mohammed bin Salman and Alsharaa begin online meet
Erdogan, Trump, Mohammed bin Salman and Alsharaa begin online meet
World's 'poorest president', Jose Mujica, dies
World's 'poorest president', Jose Mujica, dies
Türkiye plays the peacemaker as Putin, Zelenskyy seek truce in Istanbul
Türkiye plays the peacemaker as Putin, Zelenskyy seek truce in Istanbul
US church refuses to resettle white South Africans granted refugee status
US church refuses to resettle white South Africans granted refugee status
UN 'deeply alarmed' by Libya's escalating violence
UN 'deeply alarmed' by Libya's escalating violence
Trump blasts Western war hawks and 'interventionists', cites Saudi Arabia as Middle East model
Trump blasts Western war hawks and 'interventionists', cites Saudi Arabia as Middle East model
Pakistani premier praises Turkish President Erdogan's role in promoting peace in South Asia
Pakistani premier praises Turkish President Erdogan's role in promoting peace in South Asia
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us