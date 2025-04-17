A bronze statue of Roman Emperor Marcus Aurelius, smuggled out of Türkiye in the 1960s through illegal excavations, has been officially returned to Türkiye.

“After nearly 65 years of scientific, legal, and diplomatic efforts, the statue of Marcus Aurelius is finally returning to the lands of Anatolia where it belongs,” Deputy Minister of Culture and Tourism Gokhan Yazgi said on Thursday in a post on X.

Yazgi said that the unique bronze statue, which depicts Marcus Aurelius in his philosopher persona, was illegally taken abroad from the ancient city of Boubon in southwestern Türkiye during the 1960s.

Before its return, the statue will remain on display at the Cleveland Museum for three months as part of a special exhibition. It is expected to arrive in Türkiye in July.

“In July, it will come to life again in our country, within its own cultural context. Thus, Marcus Aurelius’ long journey will finally come to an end in the land to which he belongs,” Yazgi added.

The official return took place during a ceremony held on April 14 at the Cleveland Museum of Art.