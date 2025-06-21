SPORTS
Senegal's Jackson apologises for red card in Chelsea's loss at Club World Cup
Nicolas Jackson had been on the pitch for only four minutes in the second half when he was shown a straight red for a nasty studs-up challenge on opponent.
Chelsea's Nicolas Jackson leaves the pitch after a red card during the Club World Cup Group D soccer match. / AP
June 21, 2025

Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson has apologised to his team mates and fans for his red card in the team's 3-1 loss to Flamengo at the Club World Cup on Friday.

Jackson had been on the pitch for only four minutes in the second half when he was shown a straight red for a nasty studs-up challenge on Ayrton Lucas, his second red card in four matches.

"I want to say sorry. To the club, the staff, my team mates, and all the fans watching, I let you down," Jackson, who turned 24 on Friday, wrote on Instagram.

"Another red card... and honestly, I'm so angry at myself. I work very hard every day to help the team not to put us in this kind of situation. I still don't fully understand how it happened. But one thing is clear: it wasn't intentional. Just a football moment that went the wrong way.

‘Sorry. Sorry. Sorry’

"No excuses. I take full responsibility. I'll reflect, I'll grow, and I'll come back stronger for the badge and for everyone who believes in me. Sorry. Sorry. Sorry."

Jackson will serve a minimum one-game suspension. Chelsea next face Esperance Sportive de Tunis on Wednesday.

Jackson was sent off against Newcastle in a Premier League game last month for a similar challenge.

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca said: "It's a little bit of a bad moment for Nico in this kind of things. Unfortunately now he will be out for a while, the time that we are here."

Chelsea defender Marc Cucurella said that Jackson had apologised to his team mates after the game.

"He's very sad," Cucurella said. "He's a young player with a lot of quality but maybe needs to improve a little bit in these things."

SOURCE:Reuters
