For centuries, the skies were a domain largely reserved for men. Yet Gokce Kubra Turan Yildirim, Türkiye’s first female captain of the Airbus A380, has defied that tradition — proving that the cockpit has room for anyone with the resolve to claim it.

Twelve years ago, Yildirim took her first steps towards the sky. Today, she sits at the helm of the world’s largest passenger plane, flying for Emirates, the Dubai-based airline where she has spent years honing her craft and working through ranks with perseverance.

In a video posted to social media , Yildirim, sharply dressed in her captain’s uniform, cheerily walks out of an airport terminal to be greeted by family and friends carrying bouquets. Her face, radiant with pride, captures the weight of the moment.

“About 12 years ago, I started this journey, and today it has brought me to the captain’s seat. Every step, every challenge, every success has taught me so much. This profession is not just a job; it has become a part of my life. I want to thank everyone who has supported me and stood by me throughout this journey. I am now officially an Airbus 380 Captain,” she wrote in her announcement.

Her words, brimming with humility and joy, offer a glimpse into the resolve required to navigate an industry still largely dominated by men.

The Airbus A380, a double-deck capable of carrying over 800 passengers, is a feat of engineering — commanding it is a formidable achievement.

At 37, Yildirim commands the world’s largest passenger aircraft.

Leap of faith

The journey seems to have been as fulfilling as the destination. Her path to the captain’s seat was anything but conventional.

Born and raised in Ankara, Yildirim excelled academically, earning a degree in Electrical and Electronics Engineering at Bilkent University, followed by a master’s at Bogazici University. A promising career in consulting followed, with a role at Accenture.

Yet something was missing.

In an exclusive interview with TRT World, Yildirim said: “I realised that academia wasn’t for me. Consulting was rewarding, but the office environment didn’t align with my passions. That’s when I knew I needed to follow my heart.”

Leaving a stable career behind, she enrolled in Turkish Airlines’ (THY) cadet pilot programme — an unconventional choice that came with risk and uncertainty.

“The most challenging moment was making that decision. It was intimidating, full of uncertainty. But once I committed to it, I felt incredibly liberated,” she recalls.

The programme provided the structured and rigorous training she needed, bridging the gap between her engineering background and the aviation world.

“My time at THY Technic and flight school was crucial in refining my skills as a pilot. It taught me to prioritise safety above all else and gave me a deeper appreciation for aircraft technology,” she says.

After years of relentless study, she officially took to the skies — rising steadily through the ranks until she earned her wings and began her ascent, becoming a captain at Emirates.

Breaking barriers at 37,000 feet

The road to the cockpit was not without obstacles or turbulence.

Earning a pilot’s licence is a rigorous process for anyone, involving theoretical learning, flight training, and exams. But for women, societal expectations can sometimes present additional hurdles.

“Gender doesn’t change the fundamental process, but there were subtle prejudices. Some people doubted whether a woman could handle the pressure of being a captain. But what truly mattered was my love for flying and my determination to push through,” Yildirim says

That determination paid off.

Yildirim’s first flight as captain was to Paris — a surreal moment after years of discipline and sacrifice. Rising through the ranks, she achieved what few had before her—becoming a captain of the Airbus A380 at Emirates, one of the world’s leading airlines.

“After all the years of training, sitting in the captain’s seat felt incredible. The responsibility was enormous, but I knew I was ready. The best part was sharing that moment with my family, who supported me every step of the way,” she says.

With her son watching the sky in excitement, Yildirim took the captain’s seat for her first flight to Paris, turning a lifelong dream into reality aboard the Airbus A380. After landing, she joined her family in front of the Eiffel Tower, celebrating the unforgettable milestone together.

It was more than just a personal victory. It was a milestone for the next generation of women daring to imagine themselves in the captain’s seat.

Overcoming challenges

The transition from engineering to aviation demanded more than technical skill. The shift from a structured academic world to the dynamic, high-pressure environment of flying required adaptability.

"The biggest challenge was adjusting to the unpredictable nature of aviation. It required quick thinking and an entirely different mindset. But I found that my problem-solving skills from engineering were incredibly useful," she explains.

Mentors played a crucial role in her journey, guiding her through challenges and helping her navigate the male-dominated industry. Her time at Turkish Airlines (THY) Technic and flight school further honed her skills.

“Don’t be afraid to change course if you’re not happy where you are. It’s never too late to follow your passion, no matter what challenges or societal expectations you might face," she says.

"Becoming a captain isn’t just about technical skills—it’s about leadership, decision-making, and the ability to stay calm under pressure," she says.

Yildirim also acknowledges that her training at THY, followed by years of experience at Emirates prepared her for the colossal responsibility of commanding an A380.

Emirates provided a rigorous captain upgrade programme, requiring extensive simulator training, assessments, and leadership evaluations. Passing these tests allowed her to command one of the most advanced aircraft in the skies, a dream she had worked towards for years.

Inspiring the next generation

Yildirim began her professional career with an internship at Turkish Airlines’ (THY) aircraft maintenance company, THY Technic. After completing her training, she joined THY’s Airbus fleet as a second pilot.

She hopes her journey will inspire more Turkish women to break into aviation — or any male-dominated fields.

She believes that the landscape is evolving, with more women entering professions that were once considered unconventional for them. But progress requires not just individual determination, but also structural support from institutions and society.

“Times are changing. More women are becoming pilots, engineers, and leaders. The key is to break through societal expectations and believe in your own potential,” she adds.

The captain’s seat of an A380 may seem like the peak of achievement, but Yildirim’s ambitions soar higher.

She is passionate about mentoring young pilots and staying at the forefront of aviation’s technological evolution. With AI and automation reshaping the industry, she is optimistic about the future.

“Technology will continue to revolutionise aviation, making flights safer and more efficient. But human pilots will always be essential, especially in complex, high-stress decision-making situations. The future will see pilots working alongside AI, ensuring the best outcomes through a combination of human expertise and automation,” she says.

Her advice to young women pursuing ambitious dreams is simple but potent:

“Don’t be afraid to change course if you’re not happy where you are. It’s never too late to follow your passion, no matter what challenges or societal expectations you might face. Trust yourself, take bold steps, and surround yourself with people who support and inspire you,” she adds.

Yildirim is actively involved in mentorship programmes, speaking engagements, and initiatives that aim to support young women entering STEM and aviation careers. As she continues to crisscross continents, Yildirim remains committed to advocating for diversity in aviation.

Her journey is proof and a reminder that with perseverance, courage, and belief in oneself, even the sky is not the limit.

SOURCE:TRT World