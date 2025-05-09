TÜRKİYE
2 min read
Turkish President Erdogan congratulates European people on Europe Day
In these difficult times, an inclusive and integrative European Union is in the interest of everyone, says Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
Turkish President Erdogan congratulates European people on Europe Day
President Erdogan, in his congratulatory message, stated that Europe Day is a symbol of the political and economic integration process of Europe, which started with the Schuman Declaration in 1950. / AA
May 9, 2025

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has congratulated the people of Europe on the occasion of May 9 Europe Day.

According to a statement on the social media account of Türkiye’s Communications Directorate, President Erdogan, in his congratulatory message, stated that Europe Day is a symbol of the political and economic integration process of Europe, which started with the Schuman Declaration in 1950.

Emphasising that the EU, the embodiment of European integration, has been facing multidimensional global and regional challenges in recent years, Erdogan said: “The future of the European security architecture is being discussed; the silence on the massacres in Gaza for 19 months and the failure to develop an effective policy to stop Israel's attacks lead to the questioning of the values of the Union.”

Underlining that the EU today needs a visionary and courageous perspective, Erdogan said: "In these difficult times, an inclusive and integrative European Union that is not captive to the interests of its individual members, but focuses on the common interests of the continent, is in the interest of everyone. Our country, which is a candidate for EU membership despite all the obstacles it faces, is also a guarantee for the survival of the Union with its humanitarian, peaceful and constructive policies and fair solutions in crises and conflicts."

"As a matter of fact, recent transatlantic and global developments, which have affected the whole world and caused traditional policies to be reviewed, have once again demonstrated the importance of Türkiye-Union relations,” he said.

“Despite the unfair attitude of some individuals and groups claiming to represent the institutions of the European Union against our country from time to time,” Erdogan said he still believes that the EU “will show the prudence to act with a long-term and strategic perspective on the basis of mutual benefit in the coming period. On this occasion, I congratulate the European people, especially my own citizens, on Europe Day."

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Ethiopia bans Tigrayan opposition party TPLF
Ethiopia bans Tigrayan opposition party TPLF
Zimbabwean protesters granted bail after six weeks in custody
Zimbabwean protesters granted bail after six weeks in custody
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
African countries with most IMF debt
African countries with most IMF debt
Mali bans French television channel TV5 Monde over protest coverage
Mali bans French television channel TV5 Monde over protest coverage
South African rare blue diamond fetches $21.5m at auction
South African rare blue diamond fetches $21.5m at auction
The end of the PKK: What led to the terror group's dissolution after decades of bloodshed
The end of the PKK: What led to the terror group's dissolution after decades of bloodshed
By Tuncay Şahin
France announces retaliatory expulsion of Algerian diplomats
France announces retaliatory expulsion of Algerian diplomats
Erdogan, Trump, Mohammed bin Salman and Alsharaa begin online meet
Erdogan, Trump, Mohammed bin Salman and Alsharaa begin online meet
World's 'poorest president', Jose Mujica, dies
World's 'poorest president', Jose Mujica, dies
Türkiye plays the peacemaker as Putin, Zelenskyy seek truce in Istanbul
Türkiye plays the peacemaker as Putin, Zelenskyy seek truce in Istanbul
US church refuses to resettle white South Africans granted refugee status
US church refuses to resettle white South Africans granted refugee status
UN 'deeply alarmed' by Libya's escalating violence
UN 'deeply alarmed' by Libya's escalating violence
Trump blasts Western war hawks and 'interventionists', cites Saudi Arabia as Middle East model
Trump blasts Western war hawks and 'interventionists', cites Saudi Arabia as Middle East model
Pakistani premier praises Turkish President Erdogan's role in promoting peace in South Asia
Pakistani premier praises Turkish President Erdogan's role in promoting peace in South Asia
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us