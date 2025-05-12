AFRICA
Gunmen kill at 'least 23 people' in central Nigeria in latest violence
Red Cross says the attacks happened in four villages resulting deaths and injuries.
The attacks in Benue state are the latest sign of Nigeria's deteriorating security situation. / AP
May 12, 2025

Gunmen have killed at least 23 people in separate attacks in central Nigeria's Benue state, a Red Cross official said on Sunday, the latest flare-up of unrest in the region. The attacks happened Saturday night in four villages.

Clashes between nomadic herders and farmers over land use are common in central Nigeria.

"Reports from the field have confirmed the killings of at least 23 people from different attacks," Red Cross secretary in Benue state Anthony Abah told AFP.

Eight people were killed in Ukum, nine in nearby Logo, three each in Guma and Kwande, he said, citing data from the organisation's field disaster officers. Several others were wounded, he added.

Land under pressure

Police have yet to issue a statement on the latest attacks.

Some of the latest attacks were staged in areas previously targeted by attacks slightly over a month ago, which left at least 56 dead.

Two attacks by unidentified gunmen earlier in April in neighbouring Plateau state left more than 100 people dead.

Across central Nigeria, land used by farmers and herders is coming under increasing stress from climate change and human expansion, sparking deadly competition for limited space.

SOURCE:AFP
