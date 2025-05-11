AFRICA
Algeria expels two French intelligence agents over fake diplomatic passports
Algerian authorities have expelled two French intelligence agents for entering the country using "fake diplomatic passports."
Algeria says two French intelligence agents entered the North African country with "fake" diplomatic passports. / Photo: AFP
May 11, 2025

Algerian authorities expelled two French intelligence agents on Sunday for entering the country using “fake diplomatic passports,” in a new sign of rising tensions between the two nations.

According to Algeria International TV, a state-run news channel, the two individuals worked under the French Interior Ministry’s Directorate of Internal Security and had “failed to comply with legal procedures” when entering Algerian territory.

The broadcaster described the incident as a “manoeuvre” orchestrated by French Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau.

There has been no official comment from French authorities regarding the expulsion.

Tense relations

This development comes weeks after Algeria expelled 12 French embassy staff in early April, in retaliation for the arrest of an Algerian consular employee in Paris over alleged involvement in the kidnapping of an Algerian opposition influencer.

France later responded by expelling 12 Algerian diplomats and recalling its ambassador in Algiers for consultations.

These tit-for-tat moves followed a brief thaw in relations after a phone call between Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune and his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, in late March, and a visit to Algiers by French Minister of State for Europe Jean-Noel Barrot on April 6, during which both sides pledged to resume bilateral cooperation mechanisms.

Diplomatic relations between Algeria and France remain volatile, particularly due to unresolved issues stemming from France's colonisation of Algeria from 1830 to 1962.

SOURCE:AA
