At least 62 people dead, 50 others missing after floods devastate eastern DRC
At least 62 people have been confirmed dead and 50 are missing after severe floods recently swept through villages in eastern DRC's South Kivu province.
Deadly floods have devastated eastern DRC's province of South Kivu in early May 2025. / Photo: AP
May 11, 2025

At least 62 people were confirmed dead and 50 remain missing after severe floods swept through villages along Lake Tanganyika in the Democratic Republic of Congo’s eastern South Kivu province, officials said on Saturday.

The deluge struck around 5am local time (0300GMT) on Friday, when surging waters engulfed the village of Kasaba in the Ngandja sector, witnesses reported. Torrential rains triggered the flooding, washing away homes and cutting off communications.

South Kivu Provincial Health Minister Theophile Walulika Muzaliwa told Arab News by phone that search and rescue efforts were severely hindered.

"Sector chiefs, village chiefs and locality chiefs, who are also members of the local government, are on site. The only humanitarian organisation currently present is the Red Cross. It is not possible to give an assessment as body searches are continuing," Muzaliwa said.

Deadly rainfall

The flooding occurred weeks after similar rainfall killed 33 victims in the national capital of Kinshasa.

Infrastructure across the country has been battered in recent months, with the humanitarian response strained by a conflict in the region.

Fighting between government forces and armed groups escalated in February, compounding what the UN calls one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises.

SOURCE:AA
