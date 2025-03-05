AFRICA
2 min read
Police disperse Mondlane's supporters in Mozambique capital
Police in Mozambique have fired at opposition leader Venancio Mondlane's supporters who had gathered in the capital Maputo to protest his exclusion from talks with President Daniel Chapo.
Police disperse Mondlane's supporters in Mozambique capital
Venancio Mondlane, who came second in Mozambique's 2024 presidential election, rejected the electoral outcome. / Photo: AFP
March 5, 2025

Mozambican police fired on supporters of opposition leader Venancio Mondlane in the capital Maputo on Wednesday, injuring one of his entourage during a protest march, Portuguese news agency Lusa reported.

Mondlane's supporters had gathered hours before President Daniel Chapo was set to sign an agreement with some political parties aimed at ending months of protests over Chapo's disputed election victory last year.

Mondlane came second in the presidential vote but has been excluded from the talks leading up to the agreement, which is meant to include a review of the country's electoral laws.

Analysts say Mondlane's exclusion means the agreement will likely do little to stabilise the resource-rich Southern African country.

Gunshot sounds

Contacted by Reuters, a police spokesperson confirmed that law enforcement had dispersed marches in the capital but declined to elaborate. Mondlane did not answer a phone call from Reuters.

In a video broadcast live from Mondlane's Facebook page, the opposition leader was seen standing in a car moving down a street surrounded by a crowd of people cheering and singing. The sound of gunshots rang out, after which people started running and the video abruptly cut off.

Zenaida Machado, a senior researcher at Human Rights Watch, said Human Rights Watch had confirmed at least 10 people had been injured by police on Wednesday. Machado said firing on a peaceful opposition gathering jeopardised efforts to bring stability to Mozambique.

Local civil society monitoring group Plataforma Decide says that more than 350 people have been killed in the post-election demonstrations that started in late October.

Agreement signed 'without the people': Mondlane

Mondlane told his supporters that he would continue with his anti-government protests and that the agreement being signed by Chapo and other parties on Wednesday was "without the people."

Mondlane says Chapo and his Frelimo party won the October election through vote-rigging, while Western observers say it was not free and fair.

Frelimo, which has ruled Mozambique since the end of Portuguese colonial rule in 1975, denies accusations of electoral fraud.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Ethiopia bans Tigrayan opposition party TPLF
Ethiopia bans Tigrayan opposition party TPLF
Zimbabwean protesters granted bail after six weeks in custody
Zimbabwean protesters granted bail after six weeks in custody
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
African countries with most IMF debt
African countries with most IMF debt
Mali bans French television channel TV5 Monde over protest coverage
Mali bans French television channel TV5 Monde over protest coverage
South African rare blue diamond fetches $21.5m at auction
South African rare blue diamond fetches $21.5m at auction
The end of the PKK: What led to the terror group's dissolution after decades of bloodshed
The end of the PKK: What led to the terror group's dissolution after decades of bloodshed
By Tuncay Şahin
France announces retaliatory expulsion of Algerian diplomats
France announces retaliatory expulsion of Algerian diplomats
Erdogan, Trump, Mohammed bin Salman and Alsharaa begin online meet
Erdogan, Trump, Mohammed bin Salman and Alsharaa begin online meet
World's 'poorest president', Jose Mujica, dies
World's 'poorest president', Jose Mujica, dies
Türkiye plays the peacemaker as Putin, Zelenskyy seek truce in Istanbul
Türkiye plays the peacemaker as Putin, Zelenskyy seek truce in Istanbul
US church refuses to resettle white South Africans granted refugee status
US church refuses to resettle white South Africans granted refugee status
UN 'deeply alarmed' by Libya's escalating violence
UN 'deeply alarmed' by Libya's escalating violence
Trump blasts Western war hawks and 'interventionists', cites Saudi Arabia as Middle East model
Trump blasts Western war hawks and 'interventionists', cites Saudi Arabia as Middle East model
Pakistani premier praises Turkish President Erdogan's role in promoting peace in South Asia
Pakistani premier praises Turkish President Erdogan's role in promoting peace in South Asia
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us