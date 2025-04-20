AFRICA
Sudanese civilians killed in fresh RSF shelling in Darfur
The Sudanese army says the latest attack was carried out in El-Fasher city, where the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces intensified attacks in recent weeks.
People displaced by RSF attacks on Zamzam camp shelter in Tawila / Reuters
April 20, 2025

Seven civilians were killed and three others injured in artillery shelling by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) on El-Fasher, the capital of North Darfur in western Sudan, the army said on Sunday.

A military statement said that displaced civilians in the Zamzam refugee camp and other areas across Darfur are facing “inhumane and discriminatory treatment” by the RSF militia, including road blockades and property theft.

There was no immediate comment from the RSF regarding the army statement.

For several days, RSF artillery fire has been ongoing in El-Fasher, causing hundreds of deaths and injuries, according to Sudanese authorities and the UN.

Unsafe humanitarian hub

The city has seen deadly clashes between the Sudanese army and the RSF since May 2024, despite international warnings over the risks of fighting in El-Fasher, which serves as a hub for humanitarian operations in all five Darfur states.

Earlier this week, the RSF claimed to have seized control of the Zamzam refugee camp in El-Fasher after clashes with army forces. At least 400 civilians were killed and nearly 400,000 displaced due to the fighting, according to UN figures.

Since April 15, 2023, the RSF has been battling the Sudanese army for control of the country, resulting in thousands of deaths and one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises.

More than 20,000 people have been killed so far, and 15 million others displaced, according to the UN and local authorities. Research from US scholars, however, estimates the death toll at around 130,000.

SOURCE:AA
