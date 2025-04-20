Türkiye’s foreign minister on Sunday inaugurated a new Turkish Consulate General in northwestern Algeria.

According to the Turkish Foreign Ministry, Hakan Fidan held an official ceremony to mark the opening of Türkiye's Consulate General in the coastal city of Oran.

The Mediterranean city boasts a Turkish old town and an Ottoman-era palace.

Fidan has been in Algeria to attend the Third Türkiye-Algeria Joint Planning Group.

In recent years Türkiye has established a record high number of diplomatic representations in Africa.