TÜRKİYE
Turkish foreign minister inaugurates new consulate in Algeria
Hakan Fidan has been in Algeria to attend 3rd Türkiye-Algeria Joint Planning Group Meeting
Turkish FM Hakan Fidan is visiting Algeria to strengthen bilateral ties. / AA
April 20, 2025

Türkiye’s foreign minister on Sunday inaugurated a new Turkish Consulate General in northwestern Algeria.

According to the Turkish Foreign Ministry, Hakan Fidan held an official ceremony to mark the opening of Türkiye's Consulate General in the coastal city of Oran.

The Mediterranean city boasts a Turkish old town and an Ottoman-era palace.

Fidan has been in Algeria to attend the Third Türkiye-Algeria Joint Planning Group.

In recent years Türkiye has established a record high number of diplomatic representations in Africa.

SOURCE:AA
