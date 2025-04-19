Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will visit Algeria for strategic talks on April 20-21, according to diplomatic sources.

During his two-day visit, Fidan will co-chair the third meeting of the Türkiye-Algeria Joint Planning Group (JPG) with Algerian Foreign Minister Ahmed Attaf, according to information obtained from Turkish Foreign Ministry sources.

Fidan, who is expected to be received by Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, is also expected to inaugurate the Turkish Consulate General in Oran during his visit.

In his meetings, Fidan is expected to review the preparations for the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council meeting, which will be held during Tebboune’s planned visit to Türkiye.

The Turkish foreign minister is also expected to address the negotiation processes of agreements aimed at strengthening the legal framework between the two countries.

Long-standing ties

Fidan is also expected to emphasize the need to make efficient use of opportunities in economic cooperation to achieve the targeted trade volume of $10 billion between Türkiye and Algeria.

He is also expected to underline the importance Türkiye attaches on enhancing existing energy cooperation with Algeria for its energy security.

He will discuss potential projects and partnerships in the defense industry based on mutual benefit, and exchange views on regional and global issues, particularly the Sahel, Libya, Syria, and Gaza.

Most recently, Fidan held a bilateral meeting with his Algerian counterpart on Feb. 21 on the sidelines of the G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting held in Johannesburg.

Attaf also attended the 4th Antalya Diplomacy Forum held on April 11-13.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan visited Algeria on Feb. 2628, 2018, and Jan. 26–27, 2020, giving fresh momentum to bilateral relations.

Trade partnership

During the 2020 visit, it was decided to establish the High-Level Cooperation Council (HLCC) between the two countries.

The first HLCC meeting was held on May 16, 2022, during Tebboune’s visit to Türkiye.

Accompanied by nine ministers, Tebboune signed 15 agreements and a Joint Declaration at the meeting.

The joint planning group, which serves as the monitoring mechanism of the HLCC, was launched with its first meeting held in Algiers on Dec. 10, 2022, co-chaired by the foreign ministers.

The second meeting took place in Ankara on Sept. 7, 2023, during Attaf’s visit to Türkiye, again co-chaired by Fidan and Attaf.

Algeria is one of Türkiye’s most important trade partners in Africa and holds strategic significance for diversifying Türkiye’s energy import sources.

There are approximately 1,400 registered Turkish companies in Algeria, 60 of which are construction firms.

Turkish direct investments in the country have reached $6 billion, and the total trade volume in 2024 amounted to $6.42 billion.