Chelsea sparked into life in the second half as they came from behind to win the Conference League with a 4-1 victory over Real Betis on Wednesday.
Chelsea beat Real Betis 4-1 in Conference League final to lift trophy
Chelsea came from behind to beat Real Betis to win the Conference League on May 28, 2025. / Photo: Reuters
May 28, 2025

Chelsea sparked into life in the second half as they came from behind to win the Conference League with a 4-1 victory over Real Betis at the Wroclaw Stadium on Wednesday, their revival inspired by the creativity of Cole Palmer.

Abde Ezzalzouli gave Betis a deserved early lead as Isco’s brilliant reverse pass played the Moroccan into space on the edge of the box and he drilled his shot low into the bottom right-hand corner of the net.

Chelsea were second best in all departments in the opening period, but Palmer dragged his side back into the contest and laid on goals for Enzo Fernandez and Nicolas Jackson, before Jadon Sancho and Moises Caicedo added to the scoreline to seal the London club's seventh major European trophy.

Palmer's inviting cross was perfect for Fernandez to guide his header past Adrian in the Betis goal after 66 minutes and shortly afterwards he twisted past his marker on the right wing and delivered a cross into the six-yard box, allowing Jackson to bundle the ball into the net off his chest.

SOURCE:Reuters
