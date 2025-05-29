TÜRKİYE
18 hours ago

Türkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan sent off the country’s first floating production unit (FPU), named Osman Gazi, as it set off for the Sakarya Gas Field in the Black Sea.

The platform was expected to double natural gas output from the field.

The ceremony took place in Istanbul, with Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar and Türkiye's Communications Director Fahrettin Altun in attendance.

An Ottoman military-style mehter band performed during the event, adding a ceremonial touch to the send-off.

Marking the anniversary of the Conquest of Istanbul, Osman Gazi began its journey through the Istanbul Strait, which is expected to take about 11 hours. The platform is scheduled to arrive at Filyos Port on June 1.

President Erdogan spoke by phone with the captain of the vessel. Later, he boarded a boat to get a closer look at the platform and continued the conversation over the radio.

“Safe travels,” Erdogan said. “We’re expecting plenty of gas from Sakarya.”

As Türkiye continues to invest heavily in domestic energy production, Osman Gazi represents a significant step toward greater energy independence and security.

SOURCE:TRT World
