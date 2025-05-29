Ex-President Joseph Kabila was back in the Democratic Republic of Congo on Thursday via Goma, an eastern city seized by the Rwanda-backed M23 militia whose lightning offensive the government accuses him of orchestrating.

Kabila's appearance comes despite the former president facing the possibility of a treason trial over his alleged support for the M23, which has seized swathes of the resource-rich Congolese east with Rwanda's help.

Felix Tshisekedi, his successor as the DRC's president, accuses Kabila of being the brains behind the armed group.

A team of AFP journalists saw Kabila meet local religious figures in the presence of the M23's spokesperson Lawrence Kanyuka, without giving a statement.

Relaxed

Though Kabila left the DRC in 2023, the former leader still enjoys a certain influence over Congolese political life.

Shorn of his usual beard and dressed in a dark suit, the 53-year-old, who led the DRC between 2001 and 2019, appeared visibly relaxed in front of the cameras.

Access to the residence was guarded by fighters from the M23 and members of his security service.

A member of Kabila's entourage told AFP that though no formal alliance existed between his party and the M23, both shared the "same goal" of ending Tshisekedi's rule.

Warned to stay out of DRC's affairs

Kabila's visit to Goma also comes after the ruling party warned him to stay out of Congolese affairs, with the DRC locked in talks with the United States and Rwanda aimed at ending the fighting.

For more than three decades the eastern DRC has been ravaged by conflict between various armed groups, which has intensified since the M23's resurgence in 2021.

Following a lightning offensive the armed group captured the key eastern cities of Goma and Bukavu at the beginning of 2025, setting up to govern for the long term in the regions under its control.

While he was out of the country Kabila's entourage remained tight-lipped over his whereabouts.

Immunity lifted

But after the former president in April announced his imminent return to the DRC via the conflict-hit east, the authorities suspended his political party and raided several properties belonging to him.

Accusing him of complicity with the M23, the justice ministry in April referred the case against Kabila to the military courts.

In turn, the army's top prosecutor urged the Senate to vote to lift his immunity as senator for life, to allow his prosecution for treason, war crimes and crimes against humanity.

That vote passed on May 22 in the upper house, where Tshisekedi's ruling coalition enjoys an overwhelming majority.

Terms revoking of immunity 'arbitrary'

The day after losing his immunity to prosecution, Kabila broke his silence, lashing out at the Congolese authorities for the "arbitrary" push to target him and accusing Tshisekedi of "dictatorship."

In that speech to the Congolese people Kabila, who took power following his father's assassination in 2001, promised to visit Goma "in the coming days" to help broker an end to the fighting.