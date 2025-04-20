SPORTS
2 min read
African Champions League: A goalless weekend gives Egyptian clubs advantage
Both African Champions League semi-final first-leg matches ended goalless.
The goalless draw could be an advantage for the Egyptian club Al Ahly in the African Champions League. / Other
April 20, 2025

Both African Champions League semi-final first-leg ties on Saturday ended goalless, giving Egyptian clubs Al Ahly and Pyramids an advantage for next weekend’s return matches.

Holders Al Ahly, looking for a fifth title in six years, held Mamelodi Sundowns of South Africa at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria before Pyramids also ensured an away stalemate at Orlando Pirates in Soweto later on Saturday.

Al Ahly, who have won a record 12 Champions League titles, twice had the ball in Sundowns’ net but both efforts were ruled offside. They also saw their Slovenian striker Nejc Gradisar hit the crossbar with a first-half effort.

VAR disallows goals

The hosts had the bulk of the possession but found no way to penetrate the tight Egyptian defence.

It was the same for the attacking Pirates at the Orlando Stadium where Pyramids also proved stoic in defence.

Pyramids also managed to twice breach Pirates’ defences but VAR ruled offside the first effort and disallowed the second for a handball.

The return legs will be played in the Egyptian capital on Friday when Al Ahly host Sundowns at the Cairo International Stadium followed by Pyramids against Pirates at the city’s smaller Air Defence Stadium.

The aggregate winners advance to the two-legged final in late May and early June.

SOURCE:Reuters
