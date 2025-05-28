AFRICA
Kenya's president urges Africa to unite on defence strategy
Kenya's President William Ruto inaugurated the 2025 African Chiefs of Defence Conference on Wednesday, and urged a unified continental approach to security.
Kenya's President William Ruto has urged African nations to cooperate on security strategy. / Public domain
May 28, 2025

Kenya's President William Ruto inaugurated the 2025 African Chiefs of Defence Conference (ACHOD25) on Wednesday, and urged a unified continental approach to security.

Military leaders from 37 African nations gathered in Nairobi for the landmark summit to redefine the continent’s security landscape.

Ruto underscored the urgency of collaborative action to confront terrorism, cybercrime and environmental threats.

“True security in Africa must be continental in ambition and collaborative in execution,” said Ruto.

'African-led solutions'

He emphasised that Africa’s safety and prosperity depend on sustained unity and African-led solutions, urging nations to strengthen defence cooperation and shared strategic doctrines.

"We envision a future in which African states stand together in mutual defence of our sovereignty and values, where our military cooperation is not reactive, but proactive and strategic," he said.

But Ruto warned that political instability and security challenges still impede Africa’s progress. “When one country or region falters, the ripple effect transcends borders, impacting livelihoods, economies, and development prospects,” he said.

Discussions at the summit focused on harmonising intelligence sharing, standardising military operations and mobilising resources to counter evolving threats.

Alliances for peace

Kenya’s Chief of Defence Forces General Charles Kahariri, highlighted the need for integrated efforts across African forces to achieve effective joint, bilateral and multilateral security cooperation.

General Michael Langley, commander of US Africa Command (AFRICOM), emphasised the importance of alliances in achieving peace and stability across the continent.

"Together, our training, support, experience, and operations show the world that peace through strength starts with alliances," he said.

Acknowledging the primary role African nations play in their security, Langley added, "The reality is this: the majority of the security burden in Africa falls to you."

Sustainable development

The conference also showcased Africa’s broader ambitions, with Ruto pointing to initiatives such as the Great Green Wall and investments in education, technology and renewable energy as evidence of the continent’s commitment to sustainable development.

SOURCE:AA
