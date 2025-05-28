Ghanaian cancer heroine crowned world’s best nurse
Naomi Oyoe Ohene Oti runs an oncology nurse training program in Ghana and has been hailed for placing nurse training as a central force in Africa’s cancer control response.
26 minutes ago

A Ghanaian nurse who campaigns for equality in cancer care has been awarded the 2025 Aster Guardians Global Nursing Award that has a prize of $250,000.

“For over two decades, I have witnessed the inequities in cancer care firsthand and dedicated myself to closing these gaps through training, outreach, and system-level change,” she said at the award ceremony in Dubai.

“This recognition is not mine alone – it belongs to every nurse across Ghana, Africa, and the world who leads with resilience, compassion and courage.”

Mentoring nurses

The oncology nurse specialist at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra was recognized for shaping capacity and policies in cancer nursing, while mentoring more than 48 nurses from African nations.

She was selected from among 100,000 applicants representing 199 countries for the award that has a $250,000 prize.

Ghana’s ministry of health said the award reflects Ohene Oti’s “continued impact and leadership in advancing healthcare in Ghana and beyond”.

“We celebrate you, Naomi, for bringing honour to the nation and inspiring the next generation of nurses,” it said in a statement.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
