SPORTS
2 min read
Arsenal's Arteta optimistic on transfers after win over Madrid
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta says his side's win ver Real Madrid boosts the club's appeal in transfer window.
Arsenal's Arteta optimistic on transfers after win over Madrid
Arsenal's Arteta says the club is now a better position for transfer window. / Reuters
April 19, 2025

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said his side’s big win over Real Madrid, which sent them through to their first Champions League semi-final since 2009, can boost the club’s appeal to top targets in the close season transfer window.

Arsenal beat Real Madrid in both quarter-final legs to advance 5-1 on aggregate, setting up a semi-final clash against French champions Paris St Germain on April 29.

Arteta has been keen to sign a striker since January, though stand-in centre forward Mikel Merino has impressed. Arsenal have so far been linked with Sporting's Viktor Gyokeres, RB Leipzig's Benjamin Sesko and Athletic Bilbao's Nico Williams.

"Maybe that is another factor, but we are very lucky because we are (such) a football club that every time we have spoken to players, they want to be part of (our club)," Arteta told reporters.

"(But) that is probably something that can generate more enthusiasm or belief, and the fact that 'I want to be part of these nights now' because the club is in a good place. Overall, we are ready, we are strong and we can attract any player."

Arteta also hinted forward Kai Havertz’s season may not be over, just two months after his hamstring injury. "Semifinals? I think that’s too close. But if I had to bet on him earlier than expected, I would say yes."

"The way he works every day in that gym, I don’t think you can hold him much longer."

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Ethiopia bans Tigrayan opposition party TPLF
Ethiopia bans Tigrayan opposition party TPLF
Zimbabwean protesters granted bail after six weeks in custody
Zimbabwean protesters granted bail after six weeks in custody
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
African countries with most IMF debt
African countries with most IMF debt
Mali bans French television channel TV5 Monde over protest coverage
Mali bans French television channel TV5 Monde over protest coverage
South African rare blue diamond fetches $21.5m at auction
South African rare blue diamond fetches $21.5m at auction
The end of the PKK: What led to the terror group's dissolution after decades of bloodshed
The end of the PKK: What led to the terror group's dissolution after decades of bloodshed
By Tuncay Şahin
France announces retaliatory expulsion of Algerian diplomats
France announces retaliatory expulsion of Algerian diplomats
Erdogan, Trump, Mohammed bin Salman and Alsharaa begin online meet
Erdogan, Trump, Mohammed bin Salman and Alsharaa begin online meet
World's 'poorest president', Jose Mujica, dies
World's 'poorest president', Jose Mujica, dies
Türkiye plays the peacemaker as Putin, Zelenskyy seek truce in Istanbul
Türkiye plays the peacemaker as Putin, Zelenskyy seek truce in Istanbul
US church refuses to resettle white South Africans granted refugee status
US church refuses to resettle white South Africans granted refugee status
UN 'deeply alarmed' by Libya's escalating violence
UN 'deeply alarmed' by Libya's escalating violence
Trump blasts Western war hawks and 'interventionists', cites Saudi Arabia as Middle East model
Trump blasts Western war hawks and 'interventionists', cites Saudi Arabia as Middle East model
Pakistani premier praises Turkish President Erdogan's role in promoting peace in South Asia
Pakistani premier praises Turkish President Erdogan's role in promoting peace in South Asia
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us