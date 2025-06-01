Somalia's Council of Ministers has approved the appointment of Mahad Mohamed Salad as the country's new director of the National Intelligence and Security Agency (NISA).

"Salad has knowledge and experience in intelligence and national security operations. He has previously held various positions, including minister, member of parliament and director of NISA," a Council of Ministers' statement said on Sunday.

"The cabinet expresses its gratitude to the former director of NISA, Abdullahi Mohamed Ali, for his service and the work he did for the nation during his time in office," the statement added.

Salad's appointment comes when Somalia is ramping up its fight against al-Shabaab terrorist organisation, which has lodged deadly attacks on civilians and uniformed officers over the years.

Somalia's President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud has vowed to win the war against al-Shabaab.