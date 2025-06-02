SPORTS
Egypt's Pyramids FC lift first CAF Champions League trophy
Pyramids FC clinched their maiden CAF Champions League title over South Africa’s Mamelodi Sundowns in a second leg final in Cairo.
The victory for Pyramids comes a decade after the club's founding. / CAF
an hour ago

Pyramids FC made history after claiming their first-ever CAF Champions League title with a thrilling 2-1 victory over South Africa's Mamelodi Sundowns in the decisive second leg at the 30 June Air Defence Stadium on Sunday night.

The win was secured by a 3-2 aggregate triumph for the Egyptian side, marking them as the fourth Egyptian club to lift Africa's most prestigious club trophy.

Early dominance

From the opening whistle, Pyramids played with clear intent, fueled by a roaring home crowd.

Their breakthrough came in the 23rd minute when star striker Fiston Mayele showcased his prolific form and sent a low shot into the far corner. The goal was Mayele's ninth of the tournament.

The home side wasted no time extending their lead after the break. In the 56th minute, defender Ahmed Samy rose above the Sundowns defence to head home a pinpoint cross from Mohamed Chibi.

Sundowns falls short

Despite facing a two-goal deficit, Sundowns displayed impressive resilience. Iqraam Rayners pulled one back for the South African champions in the 75th minute with a composed finish from close range.

Sundowns pushed relentlessly in the closing minutes, throwing everything they had forward.

Peter Shalulile and Lebo Mothiba both had promising efforts blocked in a frantic closing stretch that saw 10 minutes of added time.

However, the Pyramids defense, anchored by the heroics of goalkeeper Ahmed El Shenawy, held firm under immense pressure, preserving their lead and ultimately their maiden continental title.

The victory for Pyramids comes a decade after the club's founding and cements Egypt's dominance in African football, marking the third consecutive year an Egyptian club has claimed the Champions League crown.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
