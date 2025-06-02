A Benin court on Monday sentenced a prominent activist to two years in prison following accusations that he criticised the Benin authorities online.

Steve Amoussou, a digital activist, was convicted on charges of "politically motivated insult" and "spreading false information."

Amoussou, who denies the accusations, was also sentenced to pay a fine of two million CFA francs (3,048 euros, $3,500).

He was imprisoned in Benin in August after his lawyers said he was "kidnapped" from neighbouring Togo.

Heavy sentences

The trial was held in Cotonou at the Court for the Repression of Economic Offences and Terrorism, which has imposed heavy sentences on several dissidents in recent years.

The digital activist is suspected of being behind the account named "Frere Hounvi", that posted viral audio commentaries to 75,000 subscribers.

The posts criticised the actions of the Benin authorities under President Patrice Talon, in power since 2016.

Throughout the trial, Amoussou denied that he was the owner of the account. He has not commented on the court's decision.

Online 'harassment'

The online activist was originally prosecuted on charges of "harassment via electronic communication", "provoking rebellion" and "initiating and spreading false information."

The prosecution had called for a sentence of two years in prison.

Amoussou's lawyer Aboubacar Baparape denounced "the highly political connotation of this case" in comments to AFP.

"The prosecution has not proven" that his client was "Frere Hounvi", he said.

Possible appeal

The accused has 15 days to appeal.

Several Beninese dissidents have been convicted and received heavy sentences in recent years.

A few months ago, former Talon aide Olivier Boko and ex-sports minister Oswald Homeky were sentenced to 20 years in prison for "conspiracy against the authority of the State".