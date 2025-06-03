Libyan Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh said on Tuesday that he will launch a political initiative aimed at resolving the country’s long-standing political crisis, including plans to restructure his government.

Speaking during a Cabinet meeting in Tripoli, Dbeibeh said the initiative will be announced in the coming days and will include three main tracks.

“The first track is restructuring the government based on competence, free from political quotas or parallel influence,” Dbeibeh said.

The second track, the premier said, involves launching a national information platform designed to reflect public will. The digital service will allow citizens to ask questions and engage directly with the government.

Elections

The third track aims to establish a practical security mechanism to ensure safe and credible elections, while removing the pretext for a parallel government, Dbeibeh added.

Libya remains divided between two rival administrations: one led by Dbeibeh in Tripoli, which controls the west of the country, and another appointed by the House of Representatives (parliament) in early 2022, led by Osama Hammad and based in Benghazi, which governs the east and much of the south.

The UN continues to mediate efforts to unify governance and hold national elections in the country.

Dbeibeh also addressed recent unrest in Tripoli, which saw armed clashes between government forces and unidentified militias, alongside public protests.

'Disciplined security operation against outlawed group'

“We conducted a precise and disciplined security operation against an outlawed group, with minimal losses,” he said, adding that the move was widely welcomed by the international community as a serious step toward restoring order.

“The operation marks a real beginning for the state to reassert authority over the capital without sharing power with any parallel forces,” Dbeibeh said.

There was no immediate comment from East Libya-based parliament on Dbeibeh’s statement.