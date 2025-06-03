AFRICA
2 min read
Libya's PM to unveil initiative aimed at ending political deadlock
Libya's Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh has said that he will launch a political initiative aimed at resolving the country’s long-standing political crisis.
Libya's PM to unveil initiative aimed at ending political deadlock
Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh says plans are under way to ensure a unified Libya holds elections soon. / Photo: AA
June 3, 2025

Libyan Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh said on Tuesday that he will launch a political initiative aimed at resolving the country’s long-standing political crisis, including plans to restructure his government.

Speaking during a Cabinet meeting in Tripoli, Dbeibeh said the initiative will be announced in the coming days and will include three main tracks.

“The first track is restructuring the government based on competence, free from political quotas or parallel influence,” Dbeibeh said.

The second track, the premier said, involves launching a national information platform designed to reflect public will. The digital service will allow citizens to ask questions and engage directly with the government.

Elections

The third track aims to establish a practical security mechanism to ensure safe and credible elections, while removing the pretext for a parallel government, Dbeibeh added.

Libya remains divided between two rival administrations: one led by Dbeibeh in Tripoli, which controls the west of the country, and another appointed by the House of Representatives (parliament) in early 2022, led by Osama Hammad and based in Benghazi, which governs the east and much of the south.

The UN continues to mediate efforts to unify governance and hold national elections in the country.

Dbeibeh also addressed recent unrest in Tripoli, which saw armed clashes between government forces and unidentified militias, alongside public protests.

'Disciplined security operation against outlawed group'

“We conducted a precise and disciplined security operation against an outlawed group, with minimal losses,” he said, adding that the move was widely welcomed by the international community as a serious step toward restoring order.

“The operation marks a real beginning for the state to reassert authority over the capital without sharing power with any parallel forces,” Dbeibeh said.

There was no immediate comment from East Libya-based parliament on Dbeibeh’s statement.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Israeli state-funded ads on Danish media platforms stir controversy
New Russia-Ukraine peace talks expected as both sides recognise need for dialogue — Turkish FM
Eleven children killed in Nigeria pit collapse
Trial to start over 'racist' banner targeting Malian-born singer Nakamura
Elon Musk condemns Trump's bill on tax, spending
Libya's PM to unveil initiative aimed at ending political deadlock
Mali suspends artisanal gold mining during rainy season to 'protect citizens' from landslides
South African court dismisses opposition party's fuel levy challenge
Senegal aims to raise tax collection to cut reliance on external funding
Zimbabwe issues permits for cull of at least 50 elephants
Nigeria's defence chief proposes 'complete fencing' of the country's borders to contain insecurity
South Africa's ex-President Zuma loses court bid to have corruption charges dropped
Top Turkish, US diplomats discuss Ukraine peace talks
Four million people flee Sudan since start of war in 2023: UN
Tanzania faces call to investigate activists' torture claims
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us