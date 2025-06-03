Mali has suspended artisanal gold mining activities during the June to September rainy season to protect workers from landslides, the West African country's mines ministry said on Tuesday.

A spokesperson for the ministry told Reuters that meteorological services have forecast heavy rains from June 15 to September 30.

"The reason for this (suspension) is quite simple, safety," the spokesperson said in a text message to Reuters.

In March, the government of Africa's second-largest gold producer suspended the granting of new artisanal mining permits to foreigners after a couple of accidents left dozens dead.

Common activity

Artisanal mining is a common activity across much of West Africa, and has increased in recent years due to growing demand for the precious metal and rising prices.

Deadly accidents are frequent as artisanal miners often use old-fashioned and unregulated methods of digging.

Mali's gold production plunged 23% to around 57 metric tonnes last year of which about 6 tonnes came from artisanal miners.