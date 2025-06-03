AFRICA
1 min read
Mali suspends artisanal gold mining during rainy season to 'protect citizens' from landslides
Mali has suspended artisanal gold mining activities during the June to September rainy season to protect workers from landslides.
Mali suspends artisanal gold mining during rainy season to 'protect citizens' from landslides
Mali says the suspension of artisanal mining from June to September 2025 will protect citizens from landslides. / Photo: Reuters
June 3, 2025

Mali has suspended artisanal gold mining activities during the June to September rainy season to protect workers from landslides, the West African country's mines ministry said on Tuesday.

A spokesperson for the ministry told Reuters that meteorological services have forecast heavy rains from June 15 to September 30.

"The reason for this (suspension) is quite simple, safety," the spokesperson said in a text message to Reuters.

In March, the government of Africa's second-largest gold producer suspended the granting of new artisanal mining permits to foreigners after a couple of accidents left dozens dead.

Common activity

Artisanal mining is a common activity across much of West Africa, and has increased in recent years due to growing demand for the precious metal and rising prices.

Deadly accidents are frequent as artisanal miners often use old-fashioned and unregulated methods of digging.

Mali's gold production plunged 23% to around 57 metric tonnes last year of which about 6 tonnes came from artisanal miners.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Israeli state-funded ads on Danish media platforms stir controversy
New Russia-Ukraine peace talks expected as both sides recognise need for dialogue — Turkish FM
Eleven children killed in Nigeria pit collapse
Trial to start over 'racist' banner targeting Malian-born singer Nakamura
Elon Musk condemns Trump's bill on tax, spending
Libya's PM to unveil initiative aimed at ending political deadlock
Mali suspends artisanal gold mining during rainy season to 'protect citizens' from landslides
South African court dismisses opposition party's fuel levy challenge
Senegal aims to raise tax collection to cut reliance on external funding
Zimbabwe issues permits for cull of at least 50 elephants
Nigeria's defence chief proposes 'complete fencing' of the country's borders to contain insecurity
South Africa's ex-President Zuma loses court bid to have corruption charges dropped
Top Turkish, US diplomats discuss Ukraine peace talks
Four million people flee Sudan since start of war in 2023: UN
Tanzania faces call to investigate activists' torture claims
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us