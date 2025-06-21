TÜRKİYE
2 min read
UNRWA to open office in Türkiye: Erdogan
Addressing foreign ministers of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation in Istanbul, Erdogan says opening an Ankara UNRWA office would deepen Türkiye's support for the agency.
UNRWA to open office in Türkiye: Erdogan
Recep Tayyip Erdogan meets UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini in Istanbul on June 21, 2025. (Turkish Presidency/Mustafa Kamaci) / AA
June 21, 2025

The United Nations' Palestinian refugee agency, UNRWA, will open an office in Ankara, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, urging Muslim countries to give the agency more support after Israel banned it.

Israel last year banned UNRWA, saying it had employed members of the Palestinian group Hamas who took part in the October 2023 attacks on Israel.

Türkiye has called Israel's assault on Gaza genocide and its move to ban UNRWA a violation of international law, particularly amid worsening humanitarian conditions in Gaza, which has been reduced to rubble with millions displaced.

Addressing foreign ministers of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation in Istanbul on Saturday, Erdogan said opening an Ankara UNRWA office would deepen Türkiye's support for the agency.

"We must not allow UNRWA, which plays an irreplaceable role in terms of taking care of Palestinian refugees, to be paralysed by Israel. We expect our organisation and each member state to provide financial and moral support to UNRWA to thwart Israel's games," Erdogan said.

A Turkish diplomatic source said Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and UNRWA chief Philippe Lazzarini were expected to sign an accord on the sidelines of the OIC meeting in Istanbul on establishing the office.

Türkiye has given UNRWA $10 million a year between 2023 and 2025. In 2024, it also transferred $2 million and sent another $3 million from its AFAD disaster management authority.

Israel has handed responsibility for distributing much of the aid it lets into Gaza to a new US-backed group, the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, which operates three sites in areas guarded by Israeli troops. The UN has rejected the GHF operation, saying its distribution work is inadequate, dangerous and violates humanitarian impartiality principles.

Previously, aid to Gaza's 2.3 million residents had been distributed mainly by UN agencies such as UNRWA, with thousands of staff at hundreds of sites across the enclave.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Ugandan opposition figure Bobi Wine to run for president
Nigerian gangs kill 20 soldiers in raid
Palestine's Abbas bets on Trump to get peace deal done with Israel
Burial of Zambian ex-president in South Africa halted mid-ceremony
Kenya protests: One dead, 17 hospitalised as media coverage banned
'By stratagems shall you make war': Netanyahu cites Hebrew Bible to justify Israeli attacks on Iran
Trump tells Congress Iran had nuclear weapons programme, contradicts US intelligence agencies
Liberians seeking US visas told to unlock social media accounts
Thousands take to the streets in Kenya to mark deadly crackdown on protesters
In pictures: Iranians celebrate 'victory' over Israel in 12-Day conflict
Zambia seeks to halt burial of ex-president Lungu in South Africa
Kenya braces for fresh protests one year after storming parliament
Advancing ties could help achieve $100B trade target, Erdogan tells Trump on NATO summit sidelines
Detained Chadian opposition leader Succes Masra begins 'hunger strike'
UN eyes end of 'transitional processes' in Libya
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us