Zambia has advised its citizens living in the diaspora, especially the US, without valid immigration status to consider returning to their home country on a voluntary basis, as the Trump administration weighs banning nationals of 36 additional countries from entering the country.

Last month, US President Donald Trump signed a proclamation banning the entry of citizens from 12 countries, a move he said was needed to protect his country from "foreign terrorists" and other national security threats.

Meanwhile, an internal State Department cable revealed a consideration to significantly expand the travel restrictions by potentially banning citizens from 36 additional countries, including Zambia.

The directive was part of an immigration crackdown Trump launched at the start of his second term in January, which includes deporting all undocumented immigrants as well as denying enrollments to some foreign students.

‘Dignified return’

"The United States has announced several key measures to enhance the protection of its borders and that its immigrations laws and regulations are duly followed by all foreign nationals," the Zambian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation said in an advisory note, urging nationals abroad to keep abreast with all laws and regulations, strictly adhere to immigration laws, adhere to valid immigration status and consider voluntary departure.

"We encourage Zambians ... without valid immigration status to strongly consider returning to Zambia on a voluntary basis, to ensure a dignified return home," the statement said.

Earlier, Zambian Foreign Minister Mulambo Haimbe said his country had made progress in addressing several concerns by the US government as it sought to avoid being placed on expanded travel ban list.