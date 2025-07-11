AFRICA
Biya announces Cameroon presidential election for October
President Paul Biya, the world's oldest serving head of state at 92, has not said whether he plans to seek another term.
Paul Biya has been President of Cameroon since 1982. / Reuters
July 11, 2025

Cameroon will hold a presidential election on October 12, a decree signed by the Central African nation's President Paul Biya showed on Friday.

The vote will decide who will lead the cocoa- and oil-producing nation of nearly 30 million for the next seven years.

Presidential hopefuls must submit their applications within 10 days after the electoral college is convened, as mandated by the electoral code.

Biya, the world's oldest serving head of state at 92, came to power more than four decades ago in 1982. He has not said whether he plans to seek another term.

He won in 2018 with 71.28% of the vote, according to official results, although the opposition claimed widespread irregularities.

Constitutional reforms in 2008 eliminated presidential term limits, allowing him to run indefinitely.

SOURCE:Reuters
