WAR ON GAZA
3 min read
Israel has agreed to 'significant steps' to improve humanitarian situation in Gaza: EU
Steps include substantial increase in number of daily aid trucks into Gaza, opening of additional crossing points in both north and south of enclave, and reopening of aid routes through Jordan, Egypt.
Israel has agreed to 'significant steps' to improve humanitarian situation in Gaza: EU
Kaja Kallas said the steps agreed upon include a substantial increase in the number of daily trucks carrying both food and non-food items into Gaza. / AA
July 11, 2025

Israel has committed to a series of urgent humanitarian measures to ease the crisis in the Gaza Strip following "constructive dialogue" with the EU, the bloc's foreign policy chief announced on Thursday.

"Following the Israeli Cabinet’s resolutions and the constructive dialogue between the EU and Israel, significant steps have been agreed by Israel to improve the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip," Kaja Kallas said in a statement.

"These measures are or will be implemented in the coming days," she said, pointing to a shared understanding that "aid at scale must be delivered directly to the population” and that “measures will continue to be taken to ensure that there is no aid diversion to Hamas."

The steps agreed upon include a substantial increase in the number of daily trucks carrying both food and non-food items into Gaza, the opening of additional crossing points in both the north and south of the enclave, and the reopening of aid routes through Jordan and Egypt.

Food supplies

Other key actions involve “enabling the distribution of food supplies through bakeries and public kitchens throughout the Gaza Strip,” the “resumption of fuel deliveries for use by humanitarian facilities, up to an operational level,” and facilitating work to restore critical infrastructure, such as power for a water desalination plant.

She emphasized the importance of protecting humanitarian workers, stating that the “protection of aid workers” is among the measures to be implemented.

“The EU stands ready to coordinate with all relevant humanitarian stakeholders, UN agencies and NGOs on the ground, to ensure swift implementation of those urgent steps,” the statement added.

"The EU calls again for an immediate ceasefire, the release of all remaining hostages and supports the current efforts of Egypt, Qatar and the United States of America as mediators."

Hostage release

On Wednesday, Hamas said it had agreed to release 10 living hostages as a sign of “flexibility” to reach a Gaza ceasefire agreement.

US President Donald Trump said earlier that his administration is "getting very close to a deal" on a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, as indirect negotiations between Hamas and Israel are ongoing in the Qatari capital Doha.

The Israeli army has killed nearly 57,700 Palestinians, most of them women and children, in Gaza since October 2023. The relentless bombardment has devastated the enclave and led to food shortages and the spread of disease.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Zimbabwe aims to break ground for $270m new lithium plant this year
South Africa's Eskom targets mainly clean energy sources by 2040
Egypt confident of meeting preconditions for $8 billion external loan
Türkiye, UAE seal seven deals in Ankara to deepen partnership
Nigeria's inflation falls for third month in June
South Africa urges increased intra-African trade amid US tariffs
At least three killed, 34 others injured as Israel strikes Syria's capital
Khamenei says Iran capable of delivering 'stronger strikes' on Israel, US
Eswatini says prisoners deported into the country from US pose no threat to public
What is Israel up to in Syria's Sweida?
New Israeli air strikes pummel Syrian capital Damascus
Trump's tariffs threaten 100,000 jobs in South Africa - central bank chief
UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Türkiye visit marks deepening strategic ties
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Israel strikes gate of Syrian army HQ in Damascus
Illegal Israeli settlers seize control of historic Ibrahimi Mosque in Hebron
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us