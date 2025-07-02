English striker of Nigerian descent Tammy Abraham has touched down in Istanbul to finalise a potential move to Turkish Süper Lig giants Besiktas.

The 27-year-old, currently under contract with Serie A side AS Roma, arrived to a warm reception from Besiktas Vice President Murat Kılıç and enthusiastic fans at Istanbul Atatürk Airport on Tuesday night.

Abraham is set to undergo a medical examination as part of the transfer process.

Besiktas officially confirmed on Tuesday that negotiations have commenced with both Abraham and AS Roma regarding his transfer.

Reports from Italian media suggest the talks revolve around a loan deal for the forward, who has one year remaining on his contract with the Italian club.

Abraham's enthusiasm

Upon his arrival, a visibly excited Abraham spoke to Besiktas TV, expressing his eagerness for the new chapter.

"It's been a long journey. I'm incredibly excited," Abraham said. "I've been to Turkey before, but I haven't been to Istanbul. It's great to be in Istanbul. Turkey is a wonderful country. I'm very happy right now."

Donning the iconic black and white Besiktas jersey, Abraham added, "I saw this jersey on TV all the time. It's time to wear it now. I am very excited and happy."

He emphasised his winning mentality and admiration for the club's rich history and passionate fanbase.

"I'm a player who always wants to win, who plays to win. I am happy to come to a club with a great history like Besiktas. Besiktas is Turkey's first sports club and has passionate fans. There is a community of fans who constantly support and love the team. I know Besiktas fans. I'm going to give my hundred percent on the field. We will win achievements and trophies here."

Besiktas Vice President Murat Kılıç, in a statement on the club's website, echoed his sentiments, stating, "This is an exciting day for our club. We are happy to bring Abraham, one of the best goalscorers in Europe, to Besiktas.

Our president made a lot of effort for this transfer, we thank him. Abraham will contribute to our championship march with the goals he will score. I am sure that Tammy Abraham will spend the best period of her career in Besiktas. Good luck to our community with the Tammy Abraham transfer."

Career Background

Abraham's full name, Kevin Oghenetega Tamaraebi Bakumo-Abraham, was born in Camberwell, Greater London, to Nigerian parents.

Abraham joined AS Roma in August 2021 from Premier League club Chelsea for a reported fee of €41 million (£35 million, $48 million).

He was a key figure in Roma's 2022 Europa Conference League triumph. The former England international recently completed a loan spell with Roma's rivals AC Milan for the 2024-25 season, where he netted 10 goals across all competitions.