Guinea's transitional government has proposed raising the presidential term limit from five to seven years, with a two-term cap, according to a draft constitution due to be put to a referendum in September.

The draft was presented last Thursday to General Mamady Doumbouya, head of the transitional government that ousted President Alpha Conde in 2021 – one in a series of military coups in West Africa.

It did not specify whether Doumbouya would be able to run for president when the country returns to democratic elections.

The upcoming referendum is meant to pave the way for a return to constitutional rule in the country.

Women representation in elective positions

Doumbouya initially pledged not to run in a future presidential vote, and a road map set out by the junta in the aftermath of the coup barred its members from running.

But a series of high-profile figures close to the junta have recently said they would support his candidacy.

The draft constitution would also elevate African languages to the status of official languages, alongside French, and proposes a minimum quota of 30% for women in elected office and public leadership posts.