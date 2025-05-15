Ova 100 pipo die afta heavy rain, storm hit India and NepalOva 100 pipo die afta heavy rain, storm hit India and Nepal
Di weather office for India dey expect anoda heavy rain wit thunderstorm, lightning and strong winds for central and eastern India till Saturday.
US comot from UN talks about shipping and carbon emissions
Di US don comot from di discussions on how to reduce carbon emissions from shipping, e show say dem no gree with carbon emissions fees and possible payback actions.
African women dey plant strategies to survive as climate change dey hit
African women wey some pipo dey sideline for agricultural decision-making dey lead di charge for di battle against climate change.
How old African farming ways dey important for di future
Di small farmers and dia traditional farming ways dey promote climate and environmental sustainability and fit be di game changer wey go feed di world.