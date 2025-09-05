Di bandana wey Kwame Adjekum tie for im head dey tell im own tori – e don soak for sweat even before di morning don properly start.

For Ghana upper east region, where di sun dey punish people wey dey work under open sky, Kwame, wey be construction worker, dey measure di change for climate no be by degrees but by di way di heat dey give am headache and how fast concrete dey dry.

"Di sun... e no be like before," Kwame tok, as e stop small to catch im breath.

"By 10am, di ground dey burn my boot. You go dey feel dizzy, and your eye go dey turn. You go need take more break, but di less work wey you do mean say di less money you go make. E no easy to choose: your health or di food wey you go chop," e tok give TRT Afrika.

Na di same wahala plenty people for di continent dey face. Isatou Jallow dey fight di same battle for di fertile lowlands of The Gambia.

Di rain wey before dey follow normal pattern don turn anyhow. Di average temperature dey rise steady steady, and e don turn her farm to place wey she dey test her strength.

"Di heat na thief, e dey steal our energy, our harvest and our money," Isatou tok as she lean on her hoe. "You go drink water again and again but e no go quench your thirst. You go dey see your crops dey die but you no fit do anything about am."

Hottest on record

New report from World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) and World Health Organisation (WHO) don show how serious di matter be.

2024 na di hottest year for di whole world, as di average temperature pass 40 degrees Celsius, and for some areas, e even reach 50 degrees.

Di report wey dey based on 50 years research show say di wahala of heat stress no be something wey go happen for future, e dey happen now.

"Heat stress don dey affect di health and work of billions of people, especially for di most vulnerable communities," Dr Jeremy Farrar, WHO assistant director-general tok. "Dis new guidance dey give practical solution wey fit save lives, reduce inequality and make workers strong pass heat."

Di wahala of heatwaves no just dey affect health for short time. If person dey work for sun for long, e fit cause kidney problem because of dehydration and even affect di brain.

Di economic side of di matter na another big problem. Research don show say productivity dey drop by 2-3% for every temperature wey pass 20 degrees Celsius, and dis one fit scatter families wey dey depend on daily work.