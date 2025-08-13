CLIMATE
2 minit wey yu go read
Cape Verde flood kill at least eight pipo
At least eight pipo die afta flooding for Sao Vicente island for Cape Verde overpower emergency services and cut key roads.
Cape Verde flood kill at least eight pipo
Flood wey happun for Cape Verde kill at least eight pipo. / Foto: AP
13 Ogost 2025

Na at least eight pipo lose dia lives afta flood scatter tings for Sao Vicente island wey dey Cape Verde. Di flood overwhelm emergency people dem and cut off main roads, na wetin one civil protection councillor tok on Tuesday.

On Monday morning, heavy rain fall for di northern island wey dey di Atlantic archipelago near West Africa. Di rain flood roads, carry motor and even sweep people comot.

Jose Carlos da Luz, wey be municipal councillor, tell state broadcaster say seven people die for di flood and one person get electrocuted. E still add say three people dey miss.

Di International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies report on Monday say di death toll don reach nine and dem talk say 1,500 people don lose dia house for Sao Vicente.

'Rare situation'

Sao Vicente normally dey see 116 millimetres (mm) of rain for one year, na wetin Cape Verde meteorology institute tok. But early Monday, dem record 193 mm rain wey fall for just five hours, na wetin Ester Brito, one oga for di institute, tok.

Recommend

She tok say, "E rare well well because wetin we see pass di 30-year climatological average wey we dey use." She still add say di rain wey fall for just two hours pass wetin di island dey see for one year.

Di US National Hurricane Center tok on Monday say Tropical Storm Erin dey about 455 kilometres west-northwest of Cape Verde and e dey carry maximum wind of 75 km/h.

Interior Minister Palo Rocha tok say di flood water don scatter transport for Sao Vicente and e don cut di main road wey lead to Cesaria Evora International Airport, but di airport still dey work. Rockfalls sef block road for some places.

'Difficult night'

Rocha tok say, "Na one kain difficult night wey fear and wahala full everywhere." E still add say di first responders dem no fit handle all di distress calls wey dem dey get.

Rescue and cleanup work still dey go on, but Rocha tok say di authorities dey gather resources wey go help di island return to normal life quick quick.

Explore
Turkey dey di best position to cool Israel-Iran wahala
How Turkey bond with Djibouti dey drive Horn of Africa economy
Turkey made fighter jet KAAN don earn global trust
Israeli police raid foreign TV crews, dem seize TRT equipment
Trump cut short visit to G7 as tension with Iran dey grow
Trump block Israel plan to kill Iran Supreme Leader, US officials tok
How Vishwash Kumar Ramesh escape death for Air India crash
Iran dey use 'new methods' wey make Israeli defence systems target each oda
Trump dey consider banning more African kontris from US entry
Wahala between Israel and Iran make oil and gold price rise
Wetin dey happen for Côte d'Ivoire afta dem remove some election candidates
Wetin you need sabi about di attacks wey Israel do for Iran
Plane wey dey go London with 242 passengers crash for Ahmedabad
China go comot trade tariff for African kontris
Shey China really 'ban' rare-earth exports?
Check out small sample of TRT Global! Share your feedback!
Contact us