Na at least eight pipo lose dia lives afta flood scatter tings for Sao Vicente island wey dey Cape Verde. Di flood overwhelm emergency people dem and cut off main roads, na wetin one civil protection councillor tok on Tuesday.

On Monday morning, heavy rain fall for di northern island wey dey di Atlantic archipelago near West Africa. Di rain flood roads, carry motor and even sweep people comot.

Jose Carlos da Luz, wey be municipal councillor, tell state broadcaster say seven people die for di flood and one person get electrocuted. E still add say three people dey miss.

Di International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies report on Monday say di death toll don reach nine and dem talk say 1,500 people don lose dia house for Sao Vicente.

'Rare situation'

Sao Vicente normally dey see 116 millimetres (mm) of rain for one year, na wetin Cape Verde meteorology institute tok. But early Monday, dem record 193 mm rain wey fall for just five hours, na wetin Ester Brito, one oga for di institute, tok.