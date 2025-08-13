Na at least eight pipo lose dia lives afta flood scatter tings for Sao Vicente island wey dey Cape Verde. Di flood overwhelm emergency people dem and cut off main roads, na wetin one civil protection councillor tok on Tuesday.
On Monday morning, heavy rain fall for di northern island wey dey di Atlantic archipelago near West Africa. Di rain flood roads, carry motor and even sweep people comot.
Jose Carlos da Luz, wey be municipal councillor, tell state broadcaster say seven people die for di flood and one person get electrocuted. E still add say three people dey miss.
Di International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies report on Monday say di death toll don reach nine and dem talk say 1,500 people don lose dia house for Sao Vicente.
'Rare situation'
Sao Vicente normally dey see 116 millimetres (mm) of rain for one year, na wetin Cape Verde meteorology institute tok. But early Monday, dem record 193 mm rain wey fall for just five hours, na wetin Ester Brito, one oga for di institute, tok.
She tok say, "E rare well well because wetin we see pass di 30-year climatological average wey we dey use." She still add say di rain wey fall for just two hours pass wetin di island dey see for one year.
Di US National Hurricane Center tok on Monday say Tropical Storm Erin dey about 455 kilometres west-northwest of Cape Verde and e dey carry maximum wind of 75 km/h.
Interior Minister Palo Rocha tok say di flood water don scatter transport for Sao Vicente and e don cut di main road wey lead to Cesaria Evora International Airport, but di airport still dey work. Rockfalls sef block road for some places.
'Difficult night'
Rocha tok say, "Na one kain difficult night wey fear and wahala full everywhere." E still add say di first responders dem no fit handle all di distress calls wey dem dey get.
Rescue and cleanup work still dey go on, but Rocha tok say di authorities dey gather resources wey go help di island return to normal life quick quick.