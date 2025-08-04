CLIMATE
1 minit wey yu go read
Flood destroy houses, schools and farms for central Nigeria
Di wind first pull trees from ground, cut light poles, blow away roof, and make many buildings fall.
Flood destroy houses, schools and farms for central Nigeria
Nigeria dey grapple with deadly flooding every year. / Reuters
4 Ogost 2025

Heavy rain fall on Sunday cause plenty wahala for Plateau and Niger states wey dey central Nigeria. E destroy many houses, cover farmlands with water, and chase hundreds of people from their houses.

For Menkaat community inside Shimankar area of Shendam LGA (Plateau State), flood spoil over 50 houses, including schools and one church.

Pipo wey live dia talk say di rain start early morning, and strong wind follow am. Di wind pull trees from ground, cut light poles, blow away roof, and make many buildings fall.

Flood also cover plenty farm for some part of Niger State after early morning rain fall on Sunday for Kafin Koro, inside Paikoro area.

Di flood affect 18 communities for Lapai area some farm don spoil already, and many others still dey risk say flood go wash dem away.

Federal goment don warn say flood go soon happen for 11 states. Di warning come from National Flood Early Warning Centre under Federal Ministry of Environment.

recommended
Explore
Turkey dey di best position to cool Israel-Iran wahala
How Turkey bond with Djibouti dey drive Horn of Africa economy
Turkey made fighter jet KAAN don earn global trust
Israeli police raid foreign TV crews, dem seize TRT equipment
Trump cut short visit to G7 as tension with Iran dey grow
Trump block Israel plan to kill Iran Supreme Leader, US officials tok
How Vishwash Kumar Ramesh escape death for Air India crash
Iran dey use 'new methods' wey make Israeli defence systems target each oda
Trump dey consider banning more African kontris from US entry
Wahala between Israel and Iran make oil and gold price rise
Wetin dey happen for Côte d'Ivoire afta dem remove some election candidates
Wetin you need sabi about di attacks wey Israel do for Iran
Plane wey dey go London with 242 passengers crash for Ahmedabad
China go comot trade tariff for African kontris
Shey China really 'ban' rare-earth exports?
Check out small sample of TRT Global! Share your feedback!
Contact us