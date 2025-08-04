Heavy rain fall on Sunday cause plenty wahala for Plateau and Niger states wey dey central Nigeria. E destroy many houses, cover farmlands with water, and chase hundreds of people from their houses.



For Menkaat community inside Shimankar area of Shendam LGA (Plateau State), flood spoil over 50 houses, including schools and one church.



Pipo wey live dia talk say di rain start early morning, and strong wind follow am. Di wind pull trees from ground, cut light poles, blow away roof, and make many buildings fall.



Flood also cover plenty farm for some part of Niger State after early morning rain fall on Sunday for Kafin Koro, inside Paikoro area.



Di flood affect 18 communities for Lapai area some farm don spoil already, and many others still dey risk say flood go wash dem away.



Federal goment don warn say flood go soon happen for 11 states. Di warning come from National Flood Early Warning Centre under Federal Ministry of Environment.