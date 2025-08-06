CLIMATE
1 minit wey yu go read
Nigerian goment dey warn of five-days flooding for 19 states
According to di flood prediction di affected areas go collect heavy rain wey fit cause flood from August 5 to August 9, 2025.
Nigerian goment dey warn of five-days flooding for 19 states
Plenty pipo dey die yearly for Nigeria becos of flood / Reuters
15 hours ago

Nigerian goment don warn say heavy rain go fall for five days, and e fit cause flood for 19 states and 76 places.

Some of di states wey di warning dey affect include northern states like Kano, Jigawa, Yobe and Sokoto and southern states like Ebonyi, Cross River and Akwa-Ibom.

Di warning come from di National Flood Early Warning Systems Centre under Federal Ministry of Environment on Tuesday. Dem tell stakeholders and residents to quickly take action before flood come.

Dis warning come as flood already sack Ogun and Gombe states on Tuesday, and other states like Lagos, Plateau, Anambra, and Delta dey still suffer becos of flood.

According to di flood prediction di affected areas go collect heavy rain wey fit cause flood from August 5 to August 9, 2025.

Flood don turn to yearly wahala for Nigeria, e dey kill pipo and destroy properties. Last year, flood affect 31 states, kill hundreds, wound thousands, and affect 1.2 million people.

recommended


Explore
Turkey dey di best position to cool Israel-Iran wahala
How Turkey bond with Djibouti dey drive Horn of Africa economy
Turkey made fighter jet KAAN don earn global trust
Israeli police raid foreign TV crews, dem seize TRT equipment
Trump cut short visit to G7 as tension with Iran dey grow
Trump block Israel plan to kill Iran Supreme Leader, US officials tok
How Vishwash Kumar Ramesh escape death for Air India crash
Iran dey use 'new methods' wey make Israeli defence systems target each oda
Trump dey consider banning more African kontris from US entry
Wahala between Israel and Iran make oil and gold price rise
Wetin dey happen for Côte d'Ivoire afta dem remove some election candidates
Wetin you need sabi about di attacks wey Israel do for Iran
Plane wey dey go London with 242 passengers crash for Ahmedabad
China go comot trade tariff for African kontris
Shey China really 'ban' rare-earth exports?
Check out small sample of TRT Global! Share your feedback!
Contact us