Nigerian goment don warn say heavy rain go fall for five days, and e fit cause flood for 19 states and 76 places.



Some of di states wey di warning dey affect include northern states like Kano, Jigawa, Yobe and Sokoto and southern states like Ebonyi, Cross River and Akwa-Ibom.



Di warning come from di National Flood Early Warning Systems Centre under Federal Ministry of Environment on Tuesday. Dem tell stakeholders and residents to quickly take action before flood come.



Dis warning come as flood already sack Ogun and Gombe states on Tuesday, and other states like Lagos, Plateau, Anambra, and Delta dey still suffer becos of flood.



According to di flood prediction di affected areas go collect heavy rain wey fit cause flood from August 5 to August 9, 2025.



Flood don turn to yearly wahala for Nigeria, e dey kill pipo and destroy properties. Last year, flood affect 31 states, kill hundreds, wound thousands, and affect 1.2 million people.