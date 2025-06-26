Na small preview of wetin dey come from TRT Global! We like hear your feedback!
Iran don open airspace again afta ceasefire with Israel
Dem say all di airports for Tehran go remain shut until further notice, according to one official.
Trump say di corruption trial of Netanyahu suppose stop
US president describe di corruption case against Israel's prime minister as "witch hunt."
How much di 12-day war cost USA, Israel and Iran?
Di short but strong wahala cause heavy economic losses for both Iran and Israel, Di aftermath fit last longer, experts yarn.
